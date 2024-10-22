Daily Session Report for Tuesday, October 22, 2024
PENNSYLVANIA, October 22 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
October 22, 2024
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 5:17 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Jones.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of Actuarial Notes from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following:
House Bill 1379, Printer’s Number 1539 as Amended by Amendment A05697
House Bill 1379, Printer’s Number 1539 as Amended by Amendment A05700
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and
entitled as follows, viz:
HB 2610
With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and
entitled as follows, viz:
HB 2185
With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the
House of Representatives is requested.
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bills
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 1509
HB 1608
HB 2132
HB 2185
HB 2381
HB 2610
Bills Referred
HB 2185 Rules
HB 2640 Education
HB 2641 Education
HB 2642 Human Services
HB 2643 Human Services
HB 2644 State Government
Bills Recommitted
HB 653 To Appropriations
HB 1578 To Appropriations
HB 2085 To Appropriations
HB 2481 To Appropriations
HB 2565 To Appropriations
HB 2583 To Appropriations
HB 2608 To Appropriations
SB 155 To Appropriations
SB 365 To Appropriations
SB 867 To Appropriations
SB 920 To Appropriations
SB 1132 To Appropriations
SB 1133 To Appropriations
SB 1134 To Appropriations
SB 1230 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HR 563 From Children and Youth as Committed
HB 1379 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
HB 1891 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2094 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2625 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1600 From Children and Youth as Amended
HB 2461 From Children and Youth as Committed
HB 2185 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1056 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
SB 1160 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 1319 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HR 488
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a study, issue a report and make recommendations on the current status, management, structure, policies and finances of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association.
|
152-50
|
|
100-102 (Fail)
|
|
105-97
|
A Resolution designating June 30, 2024, as “Mayor Elizabeth ‘Libby’ White Day” in Pennsylvania.
|
201-1
|
A Resolution designating the week of October 13 through 19, 2024, as "Credit Union Week" in Pennsylvania.
|
201-1
|
A Resolution recognizing October 22, 2024, as "Kappa Alpha Psi Day" ”n Pennsylvania.
|
201-1
|
A Resolution recognizing October 19, 2024, as "National Move Over Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
201-1
|
A Resolution designating October 12, 2024, as "1982 Cheyney State College Lady Wolves Women's Basketball Team Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
201-1
|
A Resolution designating August 4, 2024, as "BAPS Day" in Pennsylvania.
|
150-52
|
|
114-88
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
