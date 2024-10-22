Daily Session Report for Tuesday, October 22, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, October 22 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

October 22, 2024

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 5:17 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Jones.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of Actuarial Notes from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following:

House Bill 1379, Printer’s Number 1539 as Amended by Amendment A05697

House Bill 1379, Printer’s Number 1539 as Amended by Amendment A05700

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and

entitled as follows, viz:

HB 2610

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and

entitled as follows, viz:

HB 2185

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the

House of Representatives is requested.

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bills

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 1509

HB 1608

HB 2132

HB 2185

HB 2381

HB 2610

Bills Referred

HB 2185 Rules

HB 2640 Education

HB 2641 Education

HB 2642 Human Services

HB 2643 Human Services

HB 2644 State Government

Bills Recommitted

HB 653 To Appropriations

HB 1578 To Appropriations

HB 2085 To Appropriations

HB 2481 To Appropriations

HB 2565 To Appropriations

HB 2583 To Appropriations

HB 2608 To Appropriations

SB 155 To Appropriations

SB 365 To Appropriations

SB 867 To Appropriations

SB 920 To Appropriations

SB 1132 To Appropriations

SB 1133 To Appropriations

SB 1134 To Appropriations

SB 1230 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HR 563 From Children and Youth as Committed

HB 1379 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 1891 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2094 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2625 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1600 From Children and Youth as Amended

HB 2461 From Children and Youth as Committed

HB 2185 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1056 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

SB 1160 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1319 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HR 488

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.