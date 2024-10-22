Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Tuesday, October 22, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, October 22 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

October 22, 2024

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 5:17 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Jones.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of Actuarial Notes from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following:

 

House Bill 1379, Printer’s Number 1539 as Amended by Amendment A05697

 

House Bill 1379, Printer’s Number 1539 as Amended by Amendment A05700

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and

entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 2610

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

 

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and

entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 2185

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same with amendment in which the concurrence of the

House of Representatives is requested.

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bills

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 1509

HB 1608

HB 2132

HB 2185

HB 2381

HB 2610

 

Bills Referred

 

HB 2185   Rules

HB 2640   Education

HB 2641   Education

HB 2642   Human Services

HB 2643   Human Services

HB 2644   State Government

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 653         To Appropriations

HB 1578      To Appropriations

HB 2085      To Appropriations

HB 2481      To Appropriations

HB 2565      To Appropriations

HB 2583      To Appropriations

HB 2608      To Appropriations

 

SB 155         To Appropriations

SB 365         To Appropriations

SB 867         To Appropriations

SB 920         To Appropriations

SB 1132       To Appropriations

SB 1133       To Appropriations

SB 1134       To Appropriations

SB 1230       To Appropriations

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HR 563        From Children and Youth as Committed

 

HB 1379      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 1891      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2094      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2625      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1600      From Children and Youth as Amended

HB 2461      From Children and Youth as Committed

HB 2185      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

 

SB 1056       From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

SB 1160       From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 1319       From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HR 488

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 318

A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a study, issue a report and make recommendations on the current status, management, structure, policies and finances of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association. 

152-50

 

A05858 (CUTLER)

100-102   (Fail)

 

A06006 (MATZIE)

105-97

HR 488

A Resolution designating June 30, 2024, as “Mayor Elizabeth ‘Libby’ White Day” in Pennsylvania.         

201-1

HR 512

A Resolution designating the week of October 13 through 19, 2024, as "Credit Union Week" in Pennsylvania.         

201-1

HR 553

A Resolution recognizing October 22, 2024, as "Kappa Alpha Psi Day" ”n Pennsylvania.         

201-1

HR 555

A Resolution recognizing October 19, 2024, as "National Move Over Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania.         

201-1

HR 557

A Resolution designating October 12, 2024, as "1982 Cheyney State College Lady Wolves Women's Basketball Team Day" in Pennsylvania.         

201-1

HR 566

A Resolution designating August 4, 2024, as "BAPS Day" in Pennsylvania.         

150-52

 

A06049 (MUNROE)

114-88

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Wednesday, October 23, 2024  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

