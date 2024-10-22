U.S. Chamber Releases Election Primer on Key Dates and Voting Information

WASHINGTON, D.C. – With two weeks to go and voting already underway in Election 2024, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce today released its election primer. The guide, which is distributed ahead of the general election every four years, serves as an educational resource for Chamber members and our network of state and local chambers and includes key election dates and information on how, when, and where to vote. The Chamber also issued the following statement:

“There is likely to be record or near-record turnout for this year’s election. This is a reason for celebration. Even as many Americans are passionately and deeply divided about the candidates and their policies, we remain a nation that resolves our differences peacefully at the ballot box.

“At the same time, the likely closeness of this election and the variety of voting and vote-counting procedures mean we may not know the outcome as quickly as we would like. That’s cause for preparation and patience – but not concern.

“We are fortunate to have dedicated local professionals throughout our communities administering our elections. As is the case in every election, there are likely to be legal challenges over disagreements about election processes. This is normal and we must let legal challenges play out in the appropriate courts, then respect and abide by their decisions. We encourage all Americans to be patient and have faith in the checks and balances built into our systems.

“When this election is over, we must work together to ensure a peaceful transfer of power and remember that we are all Americans and what unites us is much larger than what divides us."

##