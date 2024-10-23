Janell Hafner Earns 2024 AG Pro Bono Award

October 17, 2024

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Attorney Janell Hafner was honored recently with the Alaska Attorney General’s Pro Bono Award.

Each year, Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor presents this award to a member of the Alaska Bar who provides outstanding pro bono legal representation to victims of domestic violence.

“Janell’s commitment to pro bono service made her stand out from other very dedicated attorneys for this award,” said Attorney General Taylor. “Thank you, Janell, for the volunteer hours you have selflessly given toward improving vulnerable Alaskans' lives.”

Janell Hafner

The nonprofit, Alaska Network on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, ANDVSA, recommended Hafner, based on her distinguished pro bono service.

ANDVSA Legal Program Director, Christine Pate said, “Janell has been a supporter of ANDVSA and our work for many years. She has always tried to stay involved with helping survivors in whatever capacity she can, whether it is taking on casework or answering our information and referral hotline. We greatly appreciate her efforts to help us meet our goal of ending gender-based violence in Alaska.”

Hafner has represented a survivor of domestic violence and answered the ANDVSA Information & Referral Hotline 11 times since 2020. Ms. Hafner attended the ANDVSA CLE, Fundamentals of Family Law and DVSA, in March 2024. Hafner worked at the Department of Law from 2007 until 2021 as an Assistant Attorney General/Senior Assistant Attorney General 2007 until 2017. From 2017 until 2020 she worked as Chief Assistant Attorney General/Section Supervisor of the Labor in the State Affairs section. From 2020-2021 she served as a Solicitor General for Civil Appeals.

“I enjoy working with the amazing staff at ANDVSA, who diligently work to provide critical legal assistance across Alaska,” said attorney Hafner. “It’s a privilege to volunteer with this team and see the real impact of using my law license on behalf of survivors of intimate partner violence. I recognize that many of my fellow attorneys (often quietly and without recognition) share their time to help close our state’s massive justice gap. I would love to see more attorneys reach out to help and expand this cohort. Regardless of how limited your availability may be, or whether you have been practicing corporate law for a year or have been a government attorney for 20, the staff at ANDVSA have a project or client need that can benefit from your help. I encourage every attorney reading this to ask about how they can volunteer in the coming year, and I’m honored to be recognized for this important work.”

According to ANDVSA, Alaska’s statistics of domestic violence and sexual assault are staggering. A survey through the Justice Center at the University of Alaska Anchorage in 2020 found that nearly 60 percent of women in Alaska experienced intimate partner violence and/or sexual violence in their lifetime. Survivors often need civil legal services to end the violence, including divorce, child custody, and protection orders. ANDVSA receives applications for legal help from low-income survivors around the state. In FY 2024, ANDVSA provided services to 211 survivors and volunteers like Janell answered 82 hotline calls.

Despite relying on a network of staff, pro bono, and contract attorneys, the demand for help far outstrips ANDVSA’s ability to serve.

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.