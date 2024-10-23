EmberOT Updates Free PCAP Analyzer with Expanded Capabilities for the ICS Security Community

Announcing v0.1.4 of the Free EmberOT PCAP Analysis Tool EmberOT Visibility and Security Software for Critical Infrastructure OT PCAP Analyzer v0.1.4 Product views

Enhanced Tool Now Supports PCAPng and Introduces Robust Features for Comprehensive Network and Packet Analysis

Our goal: Equip operators & asset owners with top tools to secure critical infrastructure operations. The free OT PCAP Analyzer expands data insights and enhances analysis for modern ICS environments.” — Jori VanAntwerp, CEO & Founder

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- EmberOT , an innovative startup providing industrial asset and network monitoring solutions, has announced an update for their free OT PCAP Analyzer . This latest version of the free PCAP analysis tool, version 0.1.4, introduces significant developments, performance enhancements, improved error handling, and support for the PCAP Next Generation (PCAPng) file type.Founder & CEO Jori VanAntwerp states, "Our goal has always been to equip operators and asset owners with the best tools to ensure the security and efficiency of their critical infrastructure operations. With version 0.1.4 of the free OT PCAP Analyzer, we've expanded data insights and enhanced analysis capabilities to address the complex needs of modern ICS environments."The updated free PCAP analyzer now accommodates the .pcapng file format, which enables the processing of more detailed packet information. This includes information such as metadata, drop counters, DNS records, and annotations, providing users with a more comprehensive view of network activity.The tool's performance improvements and refined error handling ensure users can conduct seamless and efficient PCAP analysis, regardless of file size or complexity.— Updated Features in OT PCAP Analyzer 0.1.4 —The updated version of our popular OT PCAP Analyzer tool includes several new features:▶ PCAPng Support: Leverages the capabilities of a PCAPng analyzer to provide extensive packet capture insights.▶ Performance Enhancements: These include faster processing speeds and better handling of large PCAP files.▶ Improved Error Handling: Ensures more reliable analytics and enhanced UX.This release also contains the robust features that were already included in our initial launch of the free tool:→ Intuitive and user-friendly UX to streamline the analysis process.→ Unique dissectors provide more detailed and specific packet analysis.→ View device metadata like IP addresses, vendor name, class (IT/OT), and subclass type (i.e., workstation, PLC).→ Gain deeper insights into protocol communications and their directions.→ Network traffic visualizations and maps of device communications.→ Filter device view by protocol, CIDR, or manufacturer.— 1,300 Users and Growing —The new capabilities further solidify EmberOT's commitment to advancing critical infrastructure security technology and empowering industrial security professionals. The OT PCAP Analyzer continues to be an indispensable tool for security operators, enabling them to visualize and interpret complex network data without internet dependence.The popular free tool has already been downloaded by more than 1,300 members of the security community. With the updates in version 0.1.4, OT PCAP Analyzer provides critical insights into device communications, protocol identification, and network traffic visualization, supporting tasks like compliance management, incident response, and risk assessment.— Download the Free OT PCAP Analyzer Today —To experience the enhanced capabilities of the free PCAP analyzer and learn more about EmberOT's efforts in strengthening industrial security infrastructure, visit https://emberot.com/ot-pcap-analyzer As EmberOT seeks to expand its reach and impact, we remain committed to innovating solutions that protect the essential systems that our nation relies on. We invite stakeholders and potential investors to join us in this mission to ensure safer operational technology environments worldwide.---🔥 About EmberOT 🔥EmberOT is at the forefront of operational technology (OT) security, offering cutting-edge solutions designed to protect critical infrastructure within energy, utilities, and manufacturing sectors. With an intuitive architecture and advanced software sensors, EmberOT simplifies the complex task of securing OT networks against an evolving threat landscape. Learn more at https://www.emberot.com/

