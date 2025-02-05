Simon Chassar Joins EmberOT Industrial Security Startup as Advisory Board Member

Simon Chassar joins EmberOT Advisory Board EmberOT - Visibility and Security for Critical Infrastructure

Security Visionary and Former Claroty & NTT CRO Joins EmberOT to Drive Innovation in Critical Infrastructure Protection

EmberOT’s focus on speed, simplicity, and effectiveness at the operational level is exactly what the industry needs, and I’m excited to be part of this journey.” — Simon Chassar, EmberOT Strategic Advisory Board Member

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EmberOT , a leading provider of industrial asset and network monitoring solutions, is pleased to announce that Simon Chassar has joined its advisory board. Chassar, the former Chief Revenue Officer of Claroty and a recognized leader in cybersecurity for critical infrastructure, brings deep expertise in OT security, industrial resilience, and strategic market growth. He brings more than 20 years of IT industry experience across the GTM on hardware, software, and services at multinational organizations such as NTT, Cisco, Avaya, VMware, and Actifio. Prior to joining Claroty, Chassar served as CRO of the security division of NTT, where he ran a sales, channel, and marketing organization of more than 300 people, delivering US$1.5bn in revenue across products and services.💬 "Simon’s wealth of experience in operational technology security, combined with his track record of driving growth for cybersecurity companies, makes him an invaluable addition to our advisory board," says Jori VanAntwerp, CEO & Founder of EmberOT. "His insights into scaling solutions that empower industrial operators and his vision for practical, real-world security approaches align perfectly with our mission."— Igniting the Future of Critical Infrastructure Security —Chassar has spent his career working at the intersection of industrial operations and cybersecurity, guiding global organizations in securing critical infrastructure. He has held leadership roles at Claroty, NTT Security, and Thales, where he has helped shape industry-wide approaches to OT security, risk management, and cyber resilience.💬 "Traditional OT security solutions are too complex, too slow, and too centralized to meet the needs of today’s industrial environments," notes Simon Chassar. "I’ve joined EmberOT because they’re doing something different: delivering edge-driven, operator-first security that actually moves the needle for critical infrastructure protection. EmberOT’s focus on speed, simplicity, and effectiveness at the operational level is exactly what the industry needs, and I’m excited to be part of this journey."Chassar joins EmberOT at a pivotal moment as the company continues to expand its innovative OT security platform, which provides real-time visibility, threat detection, and risk management across industrial environments.— Meet EmberOT at BSides ICS & S4x25 —Founder Jori VanAntwerp will be in Tampa from February 10-13, 2025 for the BSides ICS and S4x25 conferences. Any interested partners, customers, investors, or media representatives are encouraged to reach out to info@emberot.com to schedule a meeting with our founder during those events.For more information about EmberOT’s mission to secure critical infrastructure, visit https://www.emberot.com ---About EmberOTEmberOT solves critical infrastructure security challenges by meeting organizations where they are today. Where predecessor solutions are hardware-dependent and cost-prohibitive, EmberOT’s software-based sensors remove those barriers and help organizations monitor and defend their environments NOW while showing them a path to the FUTURE. Combining secure by design with defense in depth, the EmberOT software provides immediate observability and detection, actionable insights, and guidance on “What should I do next?” to ensure critical infrastructure resilience and security. Learn more at https://www.emberot.com/

