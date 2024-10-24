Ascend Named UKG Partner of the Year at SKO FY2025

Ascend Team Celebrates 2024 UKG Partner of the Year Award Ascend: 2024 UKG Partner of the Year Lou Sylaj, CEO & Mike Maiorino, President & COO of Ascend

UKG Honors Ascend for Partnership and Performance Excellence

Our recognition as UKG Service Partner of the Year highlights our relentless drive for excellence and our dedication to transforming HCM and workforce management practices for organizations.” — Lou Sylaj, CEO of Ascend

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascend, one of the largest UKG services providers, has been honored with the prestigious UKG Regional Systems Integrator Partner of the Year award at the 2025 UKG SKO event in Nashville, TN. This award recognizes a partner who excels in innovation, collaboration, influence, and providing first-class customer service. UKG acknowledged Ascend's outstanding performance, establishing the benchmark for the UKG Partner Network.

UKG Sales Kick-Off (SKO) brings together more than 2,000 staff members from UKG’s Sales, Presales, and supporting teams from around the globe for training, business development, and networking.

"Our recognition as UKG Service Partner of the Year highlights our relentless drive for excellence and our dedication to transforming HCM and workforce management practices for organizations," said Lou Sylaj, CEO of Ascend. "With a vision to become the preferred UKG Service Partner, we focus on inspiring our teams and delivering unmatched experiences through a wide array of UKG services. We have consistently set high standards in customer satisfaction and service delivery, and our dedication to providing customized support and strategic solutions has established us as a trusted partner of UKG.”

Ascend, forged from the merger of HRMS Solutions and ATS Management Consulting, has been a UKG-certified partner since 2017, providing exceptional UKG implementation services to both enterprise and mid-market clients across a wide array of industries. With a creative solution approach, exceptional service delivery, a teamwork mindset, and ability to impact positive change, Ascend is a valuable asset to UKG-using customers, and to the UKG Partner Network. Ascend's commitment as an exclusively UKG provider with white-glove service delivery to over 800 clients has also been a key and consistent factor in their success, shown by eight past UKG awards since partnership inception.

Patrick Lannon, Vice President of Global Alliances at UKG, presented the award at the event. He recognized Ascend as a partner who exemplifies the ideal combination of innovator, collaborator, influencer, and white glove partner, setting the gold standard in everything they do.

Ascend's recognition at the 2025 SKO event underscores their exceptional performance and dedication to excellence. As they continue to innovate and collaborate with UKG, they will undoubtedly set the bar even higher for the entire partner network.

“This achievement wouldn’t have been possible without the dedication and efforts of our amazing Ascenders, who continue to push boundaries and deliver exceptional outcomes,’ added Mike Maiorino, President and COO. “ I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together, and I’m even more excited about what’s ahead as we continue to drive the best experience possible for our UKG Pro®, UKG WFM™ and UKG Ready® clients.”

###

About Ascend

Ascend, Inc. is one of the largest premier exclusive UKG partners in North America. In combining the expertise of over 120 certified consultants and a portfolio of 300+ active projects, Ascend is the trusted go-to expert for all UKG implementation service needs.

Ascend offers a comprehensive portfolio of services across the entire UKG Pro Suite and Ready solutions. With a focus on personalized service and a deep product expertise, Ascend empowers both midmarket and enterprise businesses to fully leverage their UKG investment. Ascend’s talented team is dedicated to delivering exceptional value and ensuring a smooth and valuable experience for every customer.

