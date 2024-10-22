Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,610 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,323 in the last 365 days.

Re: Rt 11/30 & Capen Rd Closure

Roadway back open



Katelyn J Cutler

Emergency Communications Dispatcher

From: Cutler, Katelyn
Sent: Tuesday, October 22, 2024 4:12 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Rt 11/30 & Capen Rd Closure

 

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Shaftsbury Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

The intersection of Route 11 / Route 30 and the intersection of Route 30 and Capen Rd are closed due to a propane leak. 

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  



Thank you,


Katelyn J Cutler

Emergency Communications Dispatcher


Vermont State Police

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT 05158

(802) 722-4600

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Re: Rt 11/30 & Capen Rd Closure

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more