Night work scheduled for Snake River Bridge

Jackson, Wyo. The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) and contract crews from Ames will be conducting night work on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. to set signs on the mast arms for the new signal at the intersection of Wyoming State Highway 22 and Wyoming State Highway 390, weather permitting. The work will include lane closures and live flagging, so crews can occupy the intersection with a man lift to do the work.

Crews will be working at night, so drivers are asking to pay attention and drive cautiously through the project area.

What to Expect:

Potential lane closures and possible delays : Temporary traffic shifts and possible lane closures will occur to accommodate the installation of the signs on the signal mast arms.

: Temporary traffic shifts and possible lane closures will occur to accommodate the installation of the signs on the signal mast arms. Safety First: Obey all flaggers and avoid distractions.

Obey all flaggers and avoid distractions. Construction Timeline : WYO 390 and WYO 22 : Crews will be working on the installation of wildlife fence and seeding activities along the highways, as well as preparing the site for winter operations. This work will not impact traffic. Snake River Bridge : The current phase 1 bridge will remain as is, and crews are working on the foundations for the next phase of bridge construction. This work will have minimal impact to traffic, but drivers may see brief delays while crews remove sheet pile on the coffer dams next week.

:

Unforeseen circumstances may necessitate adjustments to the schedule. WYDOT remains committed to keeping the public informed and prioritizes the safety of all travelers and construction crews. Please reduce speed while traveling through the construction zone and pay close attention to adjusted traffic patterns, signage, and flaggers’ instructions.

Sign up for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html, for construction updates. Check Google Maps for real-time traffic conditions and travel time estimates. For your convenience, we’ve put a trip planner directly on the project website at wy22wilsonsrb.com, where you can also find project progress details and information about upcoming work. For more information on construction projects across Wyoming, visit WYDOT’s web site at www.wyoroad.info, select the “map” link, and highlight “construction” on the additional layers menu.

The work is part of the Snake River Bridge and Intersection project, which was awarded in November of

2022. The work includes the replacement of the Snake River Bridge on WYO 22, the reconstruction of

the intersection of WYO 22 and WYO 390, wildlife crossings and other work on approximately 1.80 miles

of WYO 22 & WYO 390 in Teton County. More information about the project history is available at

www.dot.state.wy.us/snakeriver. The project is expected to be completed by June 30, 2025.