Project Boon Partners with IEHP and the City of Fontana for Annual Eat & Be Well Event

Options for Youth Student Council volunteering at a Project Boon event Children at the 2023 Eat & Be Well event A child receiving pumpkin pie at 2023 Eat & Be Well

Options for Youth Inland Empire Student Council enjoys volunteering with Project Boon because it gives us the opportunity to make a meaningful impact in our community.” — Gloria Saucedo, Options for Youth

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Project Boon, in partnership with Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) and the City of Fontana, is excited to announce the annual Eat & Be Well event, set to take place on Wednesday, November 27th, at the Cypress Neighborhood Center starting at 11:00 AM.It is a first-come, first-served event and will run while supplies last.As in previous years, Eat & Be Well will offer all attendees a hot, traditional Thanksgiving meal and provide complete Thanksgiving meal kits to 300 local families. The event serves as a day of gratitude, bringing together the community to celebrate and support those in need.This year's entertainment lineup promises to make the day even more memorable. Returning to the stage, The Jam Farmers will delight attendees with live music, while the addition of a live mariachi band will bring a festive new twist to the celebration. Families can also look forward to an expanded Kids Zone, filled with fun activities to engage children of all ages.True to its name, the "Well" portion of Eat & Be Well will be hosted by 30-40 community partners, offering essential services such as haircuts, dental exams, and a variety of social services aimed at improving the overall health and well-being of attendees."Options for Youth Inland Empire Student council enjoys volunteering with Project Boon because it gives us the opportunity to make a meaningful impact in our community. It’s not just about organizing events, but about being part of something bigger—where we help others, grow as leaders, and inspire our peers to get involved.Seeing the positive change we create makes the experience incredibly rewarding," said Gloria Saucedo, Area Teacher II Coach, Options for Youth-IE. Those interested in becoming a vendor or a volunteer can learn more and sign up at www.projectboon.org Founded in partnership with The Hitch Burger Grill and Firm Media, Project Boon is a nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing food insecurity and providing volunteer opportunities in Southern California. Since its inception, the organization has distributed over 300,000 meals and logged nearly 50,000 volunteer hours. Through events like Eat & Be Well, Project Boon brings hope and support to those in need, fostering a stronger and more compassionate community.Event Details:Date: November 27, 2024Time: 11:00 AM (while supplies last)Location: Cypress Neighborhood Center, Fontana, CA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.