Minister Nobuhle Nkabane wishes the matric class of 2024 well

As the 2024 National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations commence, Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr Nobuhle Pamela Nkabane, extends her best wishes to all matriculants. This pivotal moment marks the culmination of years of hard work, and she encourages the Class of 2024 to approach their exams with determination and confidence.

With 727,121 full-time and 155,215 part-time candidates—amounting to 882,336 students—set to sit for the exams across South Africa, the Basic Education Minister, Siviwe Gwarube, has assured the public of the Department’s preparedness to administer the exams smoothly.

55 Days Left to Apply for NSFAS Funding

Dr. Nkabane also reminds all matriculants to seize the opportunity to apply for funding through the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). The application window will close on 15 December 2024, and there are now just 55 days to submit applications. Eligible students are urged to apply promptly to secure financial support for their post-school education.

Dr. Nkabane highlights the range of opportunities available within the Post-School Education and Training (PSET) system, which is open to all matriculants seeking further education and skills development. The PSET system encompasses:

Community Education and Training (CET) colleges: Offering skills development and general education for students who want to continue learning.

Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges: Focusing on practical skills and technical knowledge to equip students for employment and self-employment.

Higher Education (HE) institutions: Universities and higher education providers offering degree and diploma programs.

The PSET sector supports the National Skills Development Strategy (2030) goals to address the nation’s skills development priorities and drive a skills revolution.

Dr Nkabane encourages all matriculants to explore these pathways and pursue their ambitions through the diverse opportunities available in South Africa's PSET sector.

For more information on NSFAS applications and PSET options, visit:

https://www.nsfas.org.za

https://www.dhet.gov.za/

Enquiries:

Camagwini Mavovana

Media Liaison Officer

Department of Higher Education and Training

Cell: 083 400 3206

E-mail: Mavovana.c@dhet.gov.za