Gossamer Gear's Founder Glen Van Peski is set to captivate the heart of NYC's Times Square with his NYC Big Book Award

NYC's Times Square Billboard featuring "take less. do more. 2024 NYC Big Book Award Winner Glen Van Peski 2024 NYC Big Book Award Winner take more. do less.

Glen Van Peski is among an exclusive list of worldwide authors awarded by the NYC Big Book Award set to illuminate Times Square with "take less. do more."

'take less. do more.' It’s a revolutionary idea that will transform your life and free your soul to find your purpose—and maybe a little bit of adventure too.” — Glen Van Peski, Founder, Gossamer Gear

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning Author and Gossamer Gear Founder Glen Van Peski will be center stage in NYC's Times Square this Saturday with "take less. do more.: Surprising Life Lessons on Generosity, Gratitude, and Curiosity from an Ultralight Backpacker."The program, curated by publisher Ted Olczak of the " INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD and NYC BIG BOOK AWARD " magazine, is a celebration of book excellence that promotes a select group of key book titles. Van Peski's "take less. do more." was awarded as the NYC Big Book Award Winner in the Personal Growth category.take less. do more.: Surprising Life Lessons on Generosity, Gratitude, and Curiosity from an Ultralight BackpackerBy Glen Van Peski, Founder, Gossamer GearAdventures provide the richness and texture to a life well lived. So remain open. Keep saying yes to life’s opportunities.Glen Van Peski helped revolutionize backpacking by creating ultralight equipment, which allows people to take less so they can do more in the wilderness. During decades of championing ultralight backpacking, Glen became aware that “take less, do more” is more than just a hiking slogan. As he reduced his pack weight, he realized that the lessons learned applied to all areas of life. Now he wants to share the lessons he learned to help others live full and vibrant lives—lives characterized by purpose, meaning, and joy. In this book, you will discover transformative life lessons, which may go against the grain of popular thought but have been proven to change lives for the better. You’ll learn that:* Often the best strategy for achieving goals comes from subtracting rather than adding.* When your first instinct is generosity, the long-term dividends will be greater than if you strive to gain your own advantage.* Revising the stories you tell yourself about situations will reframe your life and increase gratitude.* By investing creatively in relationships, you will generate more joy in your life.* Making friends with failure will cause you to grow and improve.take less. do more. It’s a revolutionary idea that will transform your life and free your soul to find your purpose—and maybe a little bit of adventure too.NYC Big Book Award received book submissions worldwide. Journalists, well established authors, small and large press, and first time indie authors participated in record numbers. Entries this year were received from the United States as well as countries such as Australia, Canada, China, Cyprus, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Scotland, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. Cities represented among the entries were Asheville, Beijing, Colorado Springs, Dublin, Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Melbourne, New York, Portland, San Francisco, Singapore, Tel Aviv, and Vancouver.Publishers included Berrett-Koehler Publishers, Beaufort Books, Beyond Words Publishing, BiggerPockets, Blackstone Publishing, Flatiron Books, Forefront Books, Hachette Go, HarperCollins Leadership, McGraw Hill, Old Stone Press, Rowman & Littlefield, Simon & Schuster, Thomas Nelson, Ulysses Press, Watkins Publishing, and Westminster John Knox Press. “We were delighted to see so many quality publishers and authors from around the world participate this year. I can't wait to share these books with a global readership,” said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak.

