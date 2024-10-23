34 FilmFreeway Awards for Daniel P Quinn and ArtsPRunliited, Inc

Sophocles' Death of Hercules

S&V, Paris and Sophocles too

Award Beyond The Curve Festival, Paris, France

ArtsPR is a program of Fractured Atlas in NYC since 2015.

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtsPR Launches $500,000 Fractured Atlas Campaign for 2025.  We won 34 FilmFreeway Awards for ArtsPR and garnered over 450 Donations to Fractured Atlas Since 2015.

ArtsPR, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and supporting the arts, has announced the launch of a new campaign to raise funds for 2025 via Fractured Atlas with their FilmFreeway Awards. The campaign, which aims to raise $500,000, will run from now until 1/1/2025 and has already received support from the community.

Since its inception in 2015, ArtsPR has been a strong advocate for the arts, providing a platform for emerging artists and promoting their work to a wider audience. With their grassroots approach, the organization has successfully garnered over 450 donations to Fractured Atlas, a non-profit arts service organization, in support of their mission.

The efforts of ArtsPR have not gone unnoticed, as they have received numerous accolades and awards for their work. From Philadelphia to Berlin, Bali to Kuwait, their impact has been felt globally. Most notably, they have won Film and Book Awards in various prestigious events, including those in Milan, Rome, Paris, and Spain. Additionally, more poetic work has been recognized in "organized labor," with five book awards on AuthorHouse.com and others on Lulu.com.

According to Daniel P Quinn, the founder of ArtsPR, "We are thrilled to launch this campaign after our 34 FilmFreeway Awards. The support we have received from the community has been overwhelming, and we are grateful for every donation that will help us continue our mission of promoting and supporting the arts." The funds raised through this campaign will go towards providing opportunities for emerging artists and promoting their work on a global scale.

ArtsPR invites everyone to join them in their mission to support the arts by making a donation to their Fractured Atlas campaign. With their track record of success and the support of the community, the organization is confident that they will reach their goal and continue to make a positive impact in the arts community. For more information and to make a donation, please visit their website at www.artspr.org.

AI-generated by www.einpresswire.com/ai

Sergio Basso
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

34 FilmFreeway Awards for Daniel P Quinn and ArtsPRunliited, Inc

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Sergio Basso
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747
Company/Organization
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
351 Broad St, B1702
Newark, New Jersey, 07104
United States
+1 973-482-0747
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

ArtsPRunlimited, Inc won 28 Film Freeway Festival Awards/Certificates. This includes 6 for DEATH OF HERCULES from Sophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS and 22 for SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! since 12/20-10/22. Film Festival's in Manhattan, Paris, Bali, Indonesia; Kurdistan, Iraq; Rome; Seattle; Dallas, La Jolla, San Diego, Montreal, Sweden, Philadelphia, Milan, Anatolia,Turkey, India, New Orleans, Florida Shorts, and more on Film Freeway. Also: Short Play Festival Award for Two and Twenty; Irish Institute Award for Honesty Is the Best Policy, and Diary of a Madman received an OBIE all in Manhattan Off-Broadway. Featured in The Irish Post, Madison, Wisconsin, The Irish Voice, while his "organized labor" was featured on National Public Radio. The Coast Star, Bergen Record, and The Italian Voice said "organized labor" was "poignant and alive," "wonderful," and "refreshing." His work was also featured in The Herald-News, National Public Radio on THE MORNING SHOW w/Bonnie Grice; The Today Show; Red Wheelbarrow Press (2015-2022), and PRIMO magazine. His 1,400 Blogs and letters published by The New York Times from 1975-2022 are ongoing. He also received grants from the NY State Council on the Arts and The NYTimes Company Foundation. Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) received a 5 star review in PRIMO Magazine on Amazon.com. Olympia Dukakis said his play(s) offers "a great many indictments of American culture. It would have a strong impact....be an ideal project...for an audience". "You're a very talented man. and were read at (TNC) with Mary Tierney. "Short Plays to Long Remember" received Honorable Mention Award as a Next Generation Finalist in the Indie Book Awards. Malachy McCourt also appeared in THE ROCKING CHAIR at Barnes & Noble at Lincoln Center.

http://danielpbquinn.wordpress.com

More From This Author
34 FilmFreeway Awards for Daniel P Quinn and ArtsPRunliited, Inc
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc. is pleased to announce its upcoming events for art lovers and enthusiasts.
Spring book signing and talk by Daniel P Quinn on 3/20/24
View All Stories From This Author