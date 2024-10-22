Meriden Rest Area to temporarily close for repairs

CHEYENNE, Wyo. - The Meriden Rest Area 24 miles northeast of Cheyenne on US Highway 85 will temporarily close on Thursday, October 24 for repairs.



The closure will begin in the morning on Thursday. Contractors will be performing repairs throughout the day. The closure is anticipated to only last one day.



Facilities and parking will be closed until repairs are completed.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.