Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,613 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,322 in the last 365 days.

Meriden Rest Area to temporarily close for repairs

CHEYENNE, Wyo. - The Meriden Rest Area 24 miles northeast of Cheyenne on US Highway 85 will temporarily close on Thursday, October 24 for repairs.
 
The closure will begin in the morning on Thursday. Contractors will be performing repairs throughout the day. The closure is anticipated to only last one day.
 
Facilities and parking will be closed until repairs are completed. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Meriden Rest Area to temporarily close for repairs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more