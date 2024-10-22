Submit Release
AHA blog: A Look at 2024’s Health Care Cybersecurity Challenges 

A new AHA Cyber Intel blog by John Riggi, AHA’s national advisor on cybersecurity and risk, examines current trends and challenges in health care regarding ransomware and other cybersecurity attacks as incidents targeting hospitals, third-party providers and suppliers increase. Threats from nation-state-sponsored hackers and ransomware groups are also on the rise and geopolitical risks threaten the health care sector's cybersecurity efforts. The Department of Health and Human Services, with assistance from the AHA, has created new voluntary guidance to help strengthen health care defenses and mitigate cyberthreats. READ MORE

