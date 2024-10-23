GOLDOVE ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES CANADIAN PREMIERE OF SCI-FI HORROR COMEDY LUMINA EXCLUSIVELY IN CINEPLEX CINEMAS IN NOV

LUMINA, the Sci-fi horror comedy movie from Gino McKoy

Tickets Available for Presale Now at All Cineplex Cinemas

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goldove Entertainment , the leading multinational conglomerate in film, music production, and fashion, is excited to announce that LUMINA , the highly anticipated Sci-Fi horror comedy, will be marking its world premiere at Cineplex Cinemas across Canada on November 1st, 2nd, and 5th. The film will be shown nationwide in major provinces, including Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia, Alberta, Montreal, and Nova Scotia, and tickets are now on sale on the Cineplex website. Audiences are encouraged to get tickets early to experience LUMINA on the big screen.Directed, written, and produced by Gino McKoy, and also produced by Lynda Mckoy, Hudson Mckoy and David Seychell, LUMINA tells the thrilling and suspenseful story of Alex (played by Rupert Lazarus, Requiem), a man on a frantic mission to rescue his abducted girlfriend, Tatiana (Eleanor Williams, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga).The movie also stars Eric Roberts, an Academy Award-nominated actor known for his roles in The Dark Knight and The Expendables, alongside Andrea Tivadar (Killing Eve), Sidney Nicole Rogers (Maya), Emily Hall (Loot), and Ken Lawson (In the Cut, The Parkers)."It’s an incredible feeling to bring LUMINA to Canadian audiences. Having the opportunity to share this project with moviegoers across Canada, where I grew up, is a dream come true. I can’t wait for everyone to experience LUMINA on the big screen," said McKoy, director, writer, and producer of LUMINA.The film marks McKoy’s feature directorial debut and takes audiences on a heart-pounding journey from Los Angeles to the Sahara Desert, as Alex and his companions face unknown threats in search of a mysterious underground military base. The group’s encounter with Thom (played by Roberts), an enigmatic Area 51 expert, sets the stage for an intense and unpredictable adventure that will leave audiences at the edge of their seats.The highly anticipated Sci-Fi comedy-horror film LUMINA not only captivates with its gripping storyline but also features a remarkable blend of original music by director McKoy. Known for his ability to fuse genres, McKoy's eclectic soundscapes bring a fresh, multidimensional energy to the film, heightening its emotional depth.The dynamic score, co-composed by McKoy and Matthew Sargent, weaves seamlessly with the film's narrative, adding a vibrant and haunting atmosphere that enhances the cinematic experience. Together, their compositions push the boundaries of traditional film scoring, creating a sound that is as compelling and unpredictable as LUMINA itself.The Canadian release of LUMINA follows the successful New York Comic-Con spotlight panel, “LUMINA: The New Crossroads of Sci-Fi & Horror,” that took place on Friday, October 18th, at the Jacob Javits Convention Center as part of the New York Comic-Con 2024 lineup. Moderated by New York Comic-Con mainstay Gary Miereanu, the panel featured director/writer/producer McKoy and stars from the film, including Rogers Lawson and Tivadar, where McKoy announced an exclusive partnership and distribution for the Sci-Fi comedy horror film with PARAFlixx - “the Netflix of the paranormal.” Fans can view LUMINA now on streamers, including Roku TV and Amazon fireTV, and on the PARAFlixx app, which is available on Google Play, Amazon Appstore, and the Apple App Store, where the film is also available to buy or rent.Following its Canadian run, LUMINA is set to be released on all major streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, in the coming months.For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Cineplex Cinema’s website ( www.Cineplex.com ).# # #About Goldove EntertainmentGoldove Entertainment is a multinational conglomerate specializing in forming culture and entertainment through its primary areas of business, which include film (Goldove Pictures), music (Goldove Records), production (Goldove Studios), and fashion (Lydgio Fashion Group).Goldove Entertainment released and distributed its first feature film this year entitled LUMINA, a sci-fi horror comedy. Currently, Goldove Entertainment has ten feature film projects in the developmental stages for proposed worldwide releases over the next seven years. In 2024, Goldove Records released seven songs, three music videos, and the soundtrack to LUMINA. In addition, within the next two years, Goldove Records will release two full-length music albums, and several projects slated for 2024 and beyond in our other specialized divisions. BMG Music represents the music publishing (soundtrack and music score) for LUMINA feature film ( https://LUMINA.film ). https://goldove.com

LUMINA (2024) | Official Trailer

