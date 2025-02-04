Grammy-Nominated Jazz Vocalist Jazzmeia Horn Delivers Intimate and Fearless Masterpiece with New Album, MESSAGES

MESSAGES - the powerful new album from Grammy-nominated Jazz Vocalist Jazzmeia Horn is out now! Grammy-nominated Jazz Vocalist Jazzmeia Horn

Empress Legacy Record Release Out Now, Features Songs of Family, Love, Sacrifice, and the Pursuit of Artistic Freedom

This album is like a conversation with my soul. It’s about love, healing, and the courage to embrace who you are—even when the world tries to dim your light.” — Jazzmeia Horn, on her fourth release, MESSAGES

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grammy-nominated powerhouse Jazzmeia Horn , one of jazz's most captivating contemporary voices, returns with Messages (Empress Legacy Records), masterfully blending the richness of jazz tradition with bold, modern expression. Showcasing 10 original compositions alongside the new single, “ You're Getting to Be a Habit with Me ,” – a fresh reimagining of the 1932 classic, the album radiates timelessness while carving an innovative path forward. With Messages, Horn invites listeners into her personal world, delivering a sound that is both intimate and daring, cementing her status as a fearless storyteller and visionary artist in the evolving landscape of jazz. Messages is available now on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.Departing from the big band arrangements of her acclaimed 2021 album Dear Love, Horn takes a more focused approach on Messages, paring back her ensemble to let her voice take center stage. The result is a collection of songs that showcase the breadth of her vocal range while embracing a raw, emotional authenticity.“This album is like a conversation with my soul,” Horn reflects on her fourth release, Messages. “It’s about love, healing, and the courage to embrace who you are—even when the world tries to dim your light.”The album’s standout tracks are rich with storytelling. “Sing Your Own Song” is a heartfelt ode to Horn’s mother, who sacrificed her own dreams of a musical career to support her family. Written as both a tribute and a call to persevere, the song carries a powerful message of self-belief inspired by her mother’s unwavering encouragement to never stop singing, a lesson that has stayed with Horn and one she hopes to pass on to others.“Mother’s Love” is an emotional exploration of the joys and heartaches of motherhood, inspired by Horn’s experience balancing life on the road with her deep connection to her children. Its unpredictable melodies and shifting rhythms beautifully capture the push-and-pull of her dual roles as an artist and a mother.In “Mysteries of Us,” Horn collaborates with acclaimed trumpeter Marquis Hill, creating a lush and soulful piece that delves into the spirituality and vulnerability of her current relationship. Elsewhere, Horn takes bold creative risks on tracks like “Voicemail Blues” and “FLIP’D’SWITCH,” incorporating voicemails from her personal life—ranging from heartfelt messages from loved ones to a fiery exchange with an ex-partner. These sonic snapshots bring raw, relatable moments into the music, making Messages an intensely personal yet universally compelling experience.“I don’t just sing for myself—I sing for those who need to feel seen, heard, and encouraged,” Horn explains. “Messages is my way of saying, ‘You’re not alone, and your story matters.’”Messages solidifies Jazzmeia Horn as one of contemporary jazz’s most vital voices, blending tradition and innovation with an unmatched depth of feeling. With its heartfelt narratives and fearless creativity, this album promises to leave an indelible mark on all who listen.For more information, upcoming tour dates, and exclusive content, visit Jazzmeia Horn’s Official Website: http://www.artistryofjazzhorn.com/ and follow her on social media: Facebook, Instagram and X.About Jazzmeia HornJazzmeia Horn, a Grammy-nominated vocalist and songwriter, has captivated audiences worldwide with her extraordinary vocal talent and innovative approach to jazz. A graduate of Dallas’ Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, Horn has become a leading voice in modern jazz, earning acclaim for her boundary-pushing performances and compositions. Messages is her fourth album as a leader and marks a significant milestone in her career.

