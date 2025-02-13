Indie Crime Drama TROUBLE MAN Begins Pre-Production in Los Angeles

Indie Crime Drama TROUBLE MAN, written by Tony Denison and Jack Maxwell, revolves around a dying hitman who forces a down-and-out Hollywood producer to film his deadly secret while the mafia, the law, his best friend, and his own daughter try to stop him. Tony Denison, Actor and Co-Writer of "Trouble Man" Mary McDonnell, Two-time Academy Award Nominee (Dances with Wolves)

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trouble Man Productions, LLC, announced today that its highly anticipated independent crime drama "Trouble Man" has officially commenced pre-production in Los Angeles. The original screenplay, written by Tony Denison and Jack Maxwell , revolves around a dying hitman who forces a down-and-out Hollywood producer to film his deadly secret while the mafia, the law, his best friend, and his own daughter try to stop him."Trouble Man" reunites Denison (The Closer) and two-time Academy Award nominee Mary McDonnell (Dances with Wolves) from their award-winning TNT series "Major Crimes" and set against the backdrop of mid-century modern Palm Springs and big city LA.Denison leads a lineup of critically-acclaimed talent, including Emmy nominee McDonnell (The Fall of the House of Usher, Battlestar Galactica), Stana Katic (Castle, Absentia, CBGB), Dan Lauria (The Wonder Years, Reagan), Mike Starr (Goodfellas, Dumb and Dumber), Joe Pacheco (The Morning Show) and Maxwell (Booze Traveler, Lost).“We're absolutely thrilled to bring this project to life," said Denison.“'Trouble Man' is a story that has resonated with Tony and me for quite some time,” said Maxwell, “We’re eager to share it.”With additional casting and release details to be announced in the coming weeks, principal photography is expected to begin later this year.Mary McDonnell is represented by Jonathan Howard at Innovative Artists, managed by Kami Putnam-Heist at Anonymous Content.Stana Katic is represented by represented by Principal Entertainment and The Gersh Agency.Tony Denison is represented by Wright Entertainment.Dan Lauria is represented by Artists & Representatives.Mike Starr is represented by Wright Entertainment.For more information and updates on "Trouble Man," please follow @troublemanmovie on Instagram.# # #

