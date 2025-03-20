Skincare Expert Gordon Fraser Reveals How Springtime Exfoliation Can Transform Skin And Well-Being

Skincare Expert Gordon Fraser, of Gordon Fraser & Associates, LLC, and Executive National Vice President & Independent Consultant with Arbonne

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the seasons change, many people embrace spring cleaning as a time to declutter and refresh their homes. But true renewal goes beyond organized closets and sparkling windows—spring is also the perfect time to refresh and rejuvenate your skin. Skincare expert Gordon Fraser , of Gordon Fraser & Associates, LLC, and Executive National Vice President & Independent Consultant with Arbonne , advises applying the principles of spring cleaning to skincare routines, starting with an often-overlooked essential step—exfoliation.Skin naturally renews itself in cycles, typically every 30 days for the face and up to 90 days for the body. However, factors such as aging, stress, environmental damage, and metabolism changes can slow this process, leaving behind dull skin, clogged pores, and a barrier that prevents skincare products from properly absorbing. Exfoliation helps remove dead skin cells and clears the way for fresh, healthy skin to emerge while allowing skincare treatments to work more effectively."Exfoliation is the foundation of any effective skincare routine. If you're not removing dead skin cells, your skincare products might not work as well, and your complexion can appear dull and tired," said Fraser. "I always tell people—if you're going to invest in skincare, start with a high-quality exfoliating mask. It makes a world of difference, especially as we age."Exfoliation can be done in multiple ways. Physical exfoliants, such as scrubs, brushes, and masks, are used to manually remove dead skin cells and should be used two to three times per week to avoid overuse and irritation. Chemical exfoliants, including Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs) and Beta Hydroxy Acids (BHAs), are commonly found in cleansers and can be used more frequently depending on concentration and skin type. For a deeper exfoliation, treatment-based solutions such as Glycolic Acid, Lactic Acid, Salicylic Acid, Retinol, and Trichloroacetic Acid (TCA Peels) can be incorporated into a routine under professional guidance.A highly effective exfoliating method is the triple threat mask, a multi-functional treatment that simultaneously exfoliates, cleanses, and nourishes the skin in a single step. Clay-based masks formulated with French Clays, Kaolin, and Bentonite, draw out impurities and excess oil while supporting a deep yet gentle cleanse. Additionally, plant-derived ingredients, such as Mondo Grass Root Extract, contribute to moisture replenishment and support skin balance.Fraser recommends incorporating an exfoliating mask into a skincare routine as an effective and accessible way to enhance results. Regular exfoliation helps improve skin texture and clarity while optimizing the efficacy of other skincare products.For more information on Gordon Fraser, please visit: https://www.gordonfraser.co or Instagram About Gordon FraserGordon Fraser is a distinguished leader in the wellness industry, serving as an Executive National Vice President and Independent Consultant with Arbonne. Possessing a deep expertise in sustainable, plant-based skincare and a passion for holistic well-being, he empowers individuals through education and innovative skincare solutions. An internationally recognized business coach and creative marketer, Fraser brings over 15 years of entrepreneurial experience to the Beauty Industry. Since 2008, his business has generated over $500 million in accumulated sales, outpacing renowned brands like Gwyneth Paltrow’s GOOP and playing a pivotal role in Arbonne’s growth globally [for typical results: earnings.arbonne.com]. As a top 0.4% achiever in the organization, Fraser’s impact has helped position Arbonne and solidify its status as a leader in the clean beauty industry.# # #

