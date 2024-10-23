Dylan Medler wins the final two races in Imola

Dylan Medler Imola wins

The 2024 Ferrari Challenge North America Championship ended this past weekend in Imola with Medler winning both races in dominant fashion.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2024 Ferrari Challenge North America Championship ended this past weekend in Imola.Medler had the perfect weekend. After putting his car on pole in qualifying, he won both races in dominant fashion. Medler also had the fastest lap time in both races.Medler said after the race: “I am extremely happy that we were able to finish the season in such a strong fashion. We came together as a team and showed everyone what we can do. I love racing with Ferrari. Winning is always fun but winning in Imola, the home of Ferrari, is very special”.Orlam Sonora, Motorsports Manager of The Collection – Ferrari of Miami , commented after the race: “Dylan’s growth as a race car driver has been extraordinary. We are now competing at the very top and everyone knows that Dylan is the person to beat, no matter where we race.“Racing this past year in Europe has significantly contributed to Dylan’s development and the entire team is proud of Dylan and what has been accomplished.”Medler is being coached by professional Ferrari race car drivers Paulo Ruberti and Alessandro Balzan.Medler races with the Number 15 for The Collection - Ferrai of Miami.

