Dia De Los Muertos comes to Tanaka Farms Hana Field

Information on Dia De Los Muertos at Hana Field Beautiful Sunflower at Hana Field Horse Painted as Traditional Calavera

Come celebrate Dia De Los Muertos by enjoying food, music, and crafts

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hana Field by Tanaka Farms will host a vibrant and family-friendly Día de los Muertos celebration from November 1st to 3rd at 427 Anton Blvd, Costa Mesa. The event, taking place daily from 12 PM to 5 PM, will feature a variety of activities that honor this cherished Mexican tradition, including live entertainment, themed crafts, delicious food, and beautifully crafted ofrendas (altars) on display.Visitors will have the opportunity to experience the cultural significance of the celebration while exploring Hana Field's stunning sunflower fields, enjoying wagon rides, and meeting barnyard animals. This festive event offers a wonderful way to come together as a community to remember loved ones and celebrate life.Admission is $10 per person. However, groups that donate an ofrenda for display will receive free entry.Sunflower picking is $15 per cup for 15 Blooms. Please bring your own shears or cutting utensils.Vendors interested in participating, as well as those who would like to display an ofrenda, are encouraged to contact Shelmarie at Shelmarie@tanakafarms.com.Hana Field invites all to join in this special celebration of Día de los Muertos, promising a memorable experience for families and friends alike.For more information check out https://www.tanakafarms.com/

