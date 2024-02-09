Submit Release
Tanaka Farms Presents a Valentine’s Day Farm-to-Table Family Cookout and Two Dinners

The Tanaka Farms logo features the Kanji (symbol) for Tanaka, which translates to "middle of the field" in Japanese.

Valentine's Day Farm-To-Table Salmon Dinner at Tanaka Farms

Chocolate covered strawberries hand-dipped by our very talented team.

Looking for a last-minute place to celebrate Valentine's Day? Skip the busy, overcrowded, restaurants and try something completely different.

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tanaka Farms is set to captivate hearts with not one, but two enchanting Valentine's Day events. A delightful day and a romantic evening on Saturday, February 10th, and Wednesday, February 14th, celebrating love and the love of good food.

Valentine’s Day Family Farm-to-Table Cookout Tour:
11 am to 2 pm on Saturday, February 10th
Families are invited to a heartwarming Valentine's Day Farm-To-Table Cookout featuring Chef Jim's culinary expertise and family-friendly activities. A special menu, a make-your-own chocolate-dipped strawberries station, a tractor-pulled wagon ride, and a visit with Barnyard Animals promise a fun-for-the-whole-family experience.

Valentine’s Day Farm-to-Table Dinner:
6 pm to 9 pm on Saturday, February 10th, and Wednesday, February 14th
For a romantic evening, Tanaka Farms offers an exclusive Farm-to-Table Valentine's Day Dinner. Chef Jim and his team will curate a memorable dining experience with your choice of salmon, steak, or vegan entrée, accompanied by farm-fresh vegetables, roasted potatoes, bread and butter, chocolate-covered strawberries, and dessert. The evening will also feature a romantic wagon ride around the farm, live music, and dancing.

Pricing and Reservation Details:

Valentine’s Day Family Farm-to-Table Cookout Tour:
Adults (13 & up): $49 each
Children (4-12 years): $29 each
Children (3 years & under): No Charge
Military Servicemembers: FREE (Must show valid military ID at check-in)

Valentine’s Day Farm-to-Table Dinner:
Adults only (16 & up): $79
Military Servicemembers: FREE (Must show valid military ID at check-in)

Spaces are limited, and reservations are required for both events. Secure your spot by visiting www.TanakaFarms.com or calling 949.653.2100.

In addition to these events, Tanaka Farms' hand-dipped chocolate-covered strawberries make great gifts and are available for pre-order.

About Tanaka Farms:
Tanaka Farms, a family-owned working farm, is committed to providing fresh, locally-grown produce and memorable farm experiences. The Valentine's Day events showcase Tanaka Farms' dedication to fostering community connections through wholesome, enjoyable gatherings.

Tanaka Farms, a Family Owned and Operated Farm in Irvine, California

