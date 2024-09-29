Tanaka Farms Irvine Pumpkin Patch - The Ultimate Destination for Autumn Adventures

Beautiful Pumpkins in the Field Famous Pumpkin Cannon Going Off Sign Pointing to Different Activities

U-Pick Pumpkins Return to Tanaka Farms in Orange County for 2024

I like to show kids where their fruits and vegetables come from. It gives me joy to see children pick their own vegetables and get their hands dirty.” — Farmer Kenny Tanaka

IRVINE, CA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tanaka Farms is thrilled to announce the return of its annual Pumpkin Patch , a beloved fall tradition for families in the community. Roam through the 8 acres of U-pick pumpkins on the vine, tractor-pulled wagon rides, u-pick veggie patch, different activities, and a barnyard educational exhibit. Visitors can enjoy a fun-filled experience at the farm all week long through October 31st.Pumpkin Patch Details:Dates: September 14 - October 31Hours:Mondays - Thursdays 9:00am - 6:00pmFridays, Saturdays, and Sundays: September 14 - 30th 9am to 6pmSpecial Hours:October 4 - 27th 9:00am to 9:00pmHalloween Day: 9:00am - 3:00pmAdmission Fee:Monday-Friday morning $20 per personFriday starting at 12p, & Saturdays, Sundays $22 per person*Children 2 & under and military are FREE*(Includes unlimited Wagon Rides, Barnyard Educational Exhibit, Corn Maze, and access to the Pumpkin Fields.)Game/Activity Tickets: $6 each or 6 for $30 (save $6!)*Monday - Thursday, and Friday mornings games & pumpkin cannon will be closed*Pumpkins: $1.39 per poundParking Passes: $10 per vehicle (Required Fridays beginning at 12pm, and all day on Saturdays and Sundays)Important Parking Information:We have limited parking, and we will turn away anyone without a parking pass. No walk-ons are allowed unless proof of local residency is provided. A bus pass is also allowed as proof for walk-ons. There is no parking allowed in surrounding neighborhoods or businesses. We will have a designated drop-off location for ride share services, as well as for drop-offs from friends or family. All online purchases will be required to purchase a $10 parking pass. Only one parking pass is required per vehicle. When you select a time for your parking pass, that is the time frame you will enter the parking lot. Once parked, you are able to stay as long as you like.About Tanaka Farms:Tanaka Farms, run by Glenn and Kenny Tanaka, is a family-owned and operated working farm that has been part of the rich fabric of California farming history since 1941. This 30-acre gem in the heart of Irvine, attracts over 100,000 guests per year for seasonal farm tours, visits to the Produce Market Stand, Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) programs, and special events. For more information visit www.tanakafarms.com

Take a Peek Inside the Tanaka Farms Pumpkin Patch

