Douglas County Adult Probation Helps Keep Hanscom Park Beautiful

The Douglas County Probation Office participated in a clean-up of Hanscom Park in Omaha on October 11, 2024, where officers Lindsay McGraw, Sarah Mingus, and Justin Bronson, along with several clients, worked together to pick up trash, trim trees, and beautify the park at 3201 Woolworth Avenue.

The office organizes park clean-ups several times a year, providing clients with community service opportunities and contributing to the local community. These events also help strengthen relationships between officers and clients. Supervisor Lindsay McGraw coordinated the park clean-up efforts.

For more information on District 4A Douglas County Probation Office contact:

Damon Strong, Chief Probation Officer

Phone: (402) 720-3733 Email: damon.strong@nejudicial.gov

Photos courtesy of District 4A Probation Office.