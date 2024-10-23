Worklyn Partners Builds Out One-Stop-Shop for Cybersecurity and Managed IT Services with Harbor Networks Acquisition

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Worklyn Partners (Worklyn), a holding company focused on building a national platform provider of cybersecurity and IT services, today announced its acquisition of Harbor Networks , a Massachusetts-based technology services provider specializing in managed voice, IT, and cybersecurity solutions. The acquisition will serve as a centerpiece to continue Worklyn’s strong momentum in assembling an end-to-end organization capable of fulfilling the IT and cybersecurity requirements of any company or organization needing outsourced services.Since its founding in 1995, Harbor Networks has built a sterling reputation as a responsive and reliable IT services provider in New England. Johnny Lieberman, co-founder of Worklyn Partners, commented, “Harbor Networks is a transformative and exciting addition to the Worklyn family. The founding team, led by Greg Bertschmann, Michael Sullivan, and Chris Gioffre, has created a robust IT services suite that will strengthen our portfolio’s overall capabilities in unified communications and IT solutions. Harbor Networks’ expertise will enable us to develop new market opportunities nationwide.”With this acquisition, Worklyn furthers its mission of becoming a trusted partner for midmarket organizations by providing comprehensive, cost-effective services in cybersecurity, cloud, and unified communications.In addition to Harbor Networks, Worklyn’s portfolio includes Colorado-based Noynim IT Solutions , a leading IT consulting and managed services provider; California-based NetXperts , a provider of IT and network engineering services; and Florida-based Quadrant Information Security, a cybersecurity organization specializing in managed detection and response (MDR) services. With these strategic investments, Worklyn has created a cohesive IT service offering to meet business needs. Worklyn also expects to announce additional acquisitions this year.“This acquisition is highly synergistic with our existing portfolio companies,” added Zack Miller, co-founder of Worklyn. “With each acquisition, we are expanding our reach and delivering more integrated, sophisticated solutions to fill the IT gap for businesses that lack the resources to go it alone. We’re committed to investing in the talent and technology needed to help our customers stay ahead in an ever-evolving IT and security landscape.”Worklyn’s investment will fuel Harbor’s growth and improve its ability to deliver solutions to clients nationwide. Michael Sullivan, co-founder of Harbor Networks, commented on the acquisition, “We have been on an incredible growth trajectory, and it’s no surprise we caught Worklyn’s attention. Worklyn’s vision is aligned with our mission, and their investment will allow us to serve our customers better while accelerating growth.”ABOUT WORKLYN PARTNERSWorklyn Partners is an investment firm focused exclusively on cybersecurity and IT services. Worklyn has assembled a group of investors and partners with extensive sector expertise and a shared long-term orientation to help grow technology companies at the rapidly-evolving intersection of cybersecurity and IT services. Worklyn Partners currently has offices in New York, NY; Jacksonville, FL; Denver, CO; Walnut Creek, CA; and Framingham, MA. For more information, visit worklynpartners.comABOUT HARBOR NETWORKSHarbor Networks is a New England communications systems integrator and managed services provider. Harbor provides business consultation services for voice and data communication technology. They partner with resellers and solutions providers worldwide and have established a footprint in national and international theatres, with customers in 46 states and 16 countries. Harbor’s Service Operations Center (SOC) provides management services to all their customers from a central facility in Framingham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit harbornetworks.com.

