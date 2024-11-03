MELTRIC® to Highlight Push-Button Electrical Disconnection Solutions at PACK EXPO 2024

MELTRIC® Logo MELTRIC® DSN 60 A Push Button MELTRIC® Switch-Rated Electrical Connections

MELTRIC® to exhibit at PACK EXPO 2024 in booth N-6078 at the McCormick Place, Chicago, IL.

FRANKLIN, WI, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MELTRIC, a leading provider of innovative electrical connection solutions is excited to announce their participation in PACK EXPO 2024. The company will showcase its plug-and-play, Switch-Rated plugs and receptacles at booth N-6078 at the McCormick Place, Chicago, IL. ( https://meltric.com/products/switch-rated MELTRIC's proprietary devices transform how packaged goods companies manage electrical connections, offering a combination of safety, durability, and convenience. These devices are designed for fast, easy swap-outs, ensuring minimal downtime during maintenance and replacement operations, ensuring consistent performance in challenging environments.Central to MELTRIC’s success are its Switch-Rated devices which combine the safety of a disconnect switch with the convenience of a plug and receptacle. These electrical connectors feature line-of-sight disconnect, arc flash containment, push-button disconnection, and a dead-front safety shutter. Switch-Rated devices are an ideal replacement for traditional disconnect switches and pin-and-sleeve devices. As such, MELTRIC is a trusted electrical connection partner in the personal care, household products, food and beverage, and life sciences industries.Known for their rugged reliability, MELTRIC electrical connections are designed to withstand harsh conditions, protecting against dust, water, and impacts. Their spring-loaded, self-cleaning silver-nickel butt-style contacts resist welding, ensuring long-lasting performance in the most demanding industrial environments.Beyond their innovative Switch-Rated series, MELTRICmanufactures a comprehensive range of industrial plugs and receptacles tailored to the unique needs of packaged goods companies. This portfolio includes multipin connectors, high amperage solutions, single pole devices, and options for hazardous locations.Attendees at PACK EXPO 2024 can experience live demonstrations of MELTRIC Switch-Rated connectors offering attendees an up-close look at how these products can enhance safety and reduce downtime by up to 50%. MELTRIC also provides an exclusive opportunity to test a device before purchase, allowing customers to make informed decisions about their electrical connection needs.Visit MELTRIC at booth N-6078 to explore the MELTRIC Advantage and request a free product sample!For more information, please visit www.meltric.com or contact our marketing department at mail@meltric.com.About MELTRICMELTRICmanufactures a full line of industrial plugs and receptacles, including a signature brand of UL-listed, Switch-Rated devices with DECONTACTOR™ technology and push-button circuit disconnection. Their product line includes multipin, high amperage, single pole, and hazardous location devices.Contact MELTRIC at 1-800-824-4031 or visit their website at https://meltric.com Media Contact: Grant Zwicke, MELTRIC, 414-433-2766, gzwicke@meltric.com

