Bridge Hit Repair Projects Scheduled on Interstate 90 at Exit 32 and Exit 57

Friday, Oct. 18, 2024

Justin Smith, Project Engineer, 605-381-4035

RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, work will begin to repair a bridge that was hit by an over height load on Interstate 90 over Junction Avenue at exit 32 (Sturgis). Two lanes of traffic will be maintained on Junction Avenue throughout the entirety of the repair project.

On Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, an additional bridge repair project will be conducted on Interstate 190 over eastbound I-90 at exit 57 (Rapid City). This repair project is also due to an over height load hit. Traffic will be reduced to one lane on eastbound I-90 with a speed reduction in place. Delays of up to five minutes can be expected while traveling through the work area during daytime hours. Motorists should be aware of alternating lane closures on eastbound I-90. This work will also require a short closure of southbound I-190 for a portion of the operations.

Both projects are anticipated to complete repair work in four weeks.

The prime contractor on the $320,000 project is Corr Construction Services, Inc. from Hermosa. The project completion date is Friday, Nov. 15, 2024.

