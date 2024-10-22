BENTELER expands Spartanburg County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – BENTELER Automotive Corporation (BENTELER), a leading global automotive supplier, today announced it is expanding its Spartanburg County operations. The $47.9 million investment will improve the company’s manufacturing and assembly facility.

Part of the global metal processing specialist BENTELER Group, BENTELER’s Spartanburg plant supplies automotive-welded assemblies and modules to automobile manufacturers globally. The company’s products include chassis systems, structures, exhaust systems and engine applications.

BENTELER's investment in its existing facility, located at 1255 Howell Road in Duncan, will consist of building improvements as well as updated machinery, fixtures and furnishings. The company opened its Spartanburg County facility in 2006.

Expanded operations are already online.

QUOTES

“We are excited to expand our manufacturing facility here in Spartanburg. This investment will enable us to improve our equipment and facilities technology to support the thriving automotive industry. It’s a reflection of our ongoing commitment to the automotive industry and Spartanburg County. Together with our great employees and our business partners, we will remain a preferred supplier to our customers and thus make our long-term contribution to the Spartanburg area.” -BENTELER Spartanburg Plant Manager Chad Nelson

“South Carolina continues to build on its reputation as a global leader in the automotive industry, and BENTELER’s announcement today is further proof. This $47.9 million investment is a major win for Spartanburg County, and we are proud of the success BENTELER has found in our state.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“BENTELER’s expansion reinforces that South Carolina is a place where businesses can grow, thrive and build a legacy. We are pleased BENTELER is furthering its commitment to Spartanburg County and South Carolina with this expansion and celebrate our longstanding partnership with the company.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Advanced manufacturing has long been the bread-and-butter for Spartanburg County, and BENTELER expanding in our community is another positive proof point of that. On behalf of Spartanburg County, congratulations to them for making Spartanburg County their home and growing their success here.” -Spartanburg County Council Vice Chairman and Economic Development Committee Chairman David Britt

FIVE FAST FACTS