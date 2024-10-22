Sharon Hulce, CEO of Employment Resource Group, Recognized as a 2025 Wisconsin Titan 100

Sharon Hulce, CEO of Employment Resource Group – A member of the Sanford Rose Associates® network of offices, Recognized as a 2025 Wisconsin Titan 100

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce Sharon Hulce, CEO, Employment Resource Group, Inc. as a 2025 Wisconsin Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Wisconsin’s Top 100 CEOs & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that include demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively, the 2025 Wisconsin Titan 100 and their companies employ over 113,000 individuals and generate over $118 billion in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at an awards ceremony on January 30, 2025, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in Wisconsin. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Wisconsin business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their employees and clients across the nation.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

Sharon Hulce, President and CEO of Employment Resource Group, Inc. (ERG), has redefined executive search over her 28-year career. Based in Appleton, Wisconsin, she founded ERG 22 years ago to innovate traditional search methods, focusing on thoughtful leadership to ensure mutually successful hires. Sharon, a Forbes-published author and influential speaker, has received multiple accolades, including 100 Women to KNOW in America and the Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce Gus A. Zuehlke Distinguished Service Award. Her contributions extend beyond professional success; she has performed over 100 pro bono leadership searches for nonprofits, donating over $6 million in search fees to the Fox Cities community. Sharon's commitment to leadership and community service continues to transform lives both within and outside the business sphere.

Sharon Hulce will be honored at the Titan 100 awards on January 30, 2025, at Fiserv Forum. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the Wisconsin business community. “On behalf of the partners and associates at Wipfli, we congratulate the 2025 Wisconsin Titan100 honorees. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both in Wisconsin and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved,” says Gina Skibo, Partner at Wipfli.

