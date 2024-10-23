Macon Film Festival Announces 2024 Festival Winners and Calls for 2025 Submissions

Macon Film Festival

Film festival opens film and documentary submissions for 20th annual event on Oct. 18

This year’s festival was an incredible success with various industry workshops and more than 80 screenings shown over the course of the event.” — Macon Film Festival Board President Justin Andrews

MACON, GA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Macon Film Festival (MFF) is excited to announce the 2024 Official Selection award winners for the 19th annual event that was held in August 2024 and the call for 2025 submissions which begins on October 18.The winners for the 2024 Macon Film Festival include the following:- Melvyn Douglas - Best in Show Award: PUSHOVER directed by Brian Lederman- Best Narrative Feature Film: MY MOTHERLAND directed by Benoit Cohen- Best Narrative Short Film: THE HEART OF TEXAS directed by Gregory JM Kasunich- Best Documentary Feature Film: RHINO MAN directed by John Jurko II, Matt Lindenberg & Daniel Roberts- Best Documentary Short Film: SPACE COAST directed by Justin Barber- Best Georgia Made Film: FORTUNE directed by Matthew Perkins- Best LQBTQ Short Film: SUMMER'S END directed by Grant Conversano & Adam Conversano- Best Student Short Film: APOCALYPSE - WRITTEN BY A NINE YEAR OLD directed by Sam Morgan- Fulldome - Best Immersive Experience: RECODING ENTROPIA created by François Vautier- Fulldome - Best Short Form: ENTROPY created by Limelight- Fulldome - Best Long Form: NIYAH AND THE MULTIVERSE created by Ytasha Womack & Taylor Witten (Adler Planetarium)- Festival Special Mention Category - Music: SWAMP DOGG GETS HIS POOL PAINTED directed by Isaac Gale & Ryan Olson- Karen Black Audience Choice - Narrative Film: MURDER QUEENS directed by Chad Darnell- Audience Choice - Documentary Film: CALL ME MULE directed by John McDonald“This year’s festival was an incredible success with various industry workshops and more than 80 screenings shown over the course of the event,” Macon Film Festival Board President Justin Andrews said. “After concluding our 19th annual festival last month we want to express our gratitude to our sponsors, venue partners, community supporters and volunteers for helping us make our festival possible.”Filmmakers are encouraged to submit narrative feature films, narrative short films, and feature and short documentaries for the 20th annual festival set for August 2025 when the submission portal opens on October 18. To learn how to submit to the Macon Film Festival, please visit www.maconfilmfestival.com/submission-process To learn more about Macon Film Festival, please visit maconfilmfestival.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.