The Million Dollar Mingle Celebrity Charity Polo Experience Returns for a Weekend of Luxury and Charity, October 25-27

Founder of the Million Dollar Mingle, former Oakland Raider AC Caswell Celebrity Publicist and Host, Desirae L. Benson

Mingle with Celebrities, Industry Leaders, and Sports Elites Across Three Days of Exclusive Events, Supporting Valley Charities in Scottsdale and Phoenix

This weekend is more than just an event—it’s a celebration of success, giving back, and bringing together like-minded individuals who are passionate about making a positive impact in our community.” — AC Caswell

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Million Dollar Mingle Celebrity Polo Lounge Experience, founded by former NFL Oakland Raider AC Caswell , is back for an exciting three-day weekend from October 25 to October 27, 2024. This exclusive event is set to bring together celebrities, millionaires, notable business owners, international speakers, and professional sport elites for a series of luxurious and highly anticipated events in Scottsdale and Phoenix.Throughout the weekend, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a variety of spectacular events, each designed to offer unparalleled networking opportunities, entertainment, and support for impactful charitable causes. These events provide a unique chance to mingle with industry leaders and high-profile personalities while enjoying top-tier experiences.Event Highlights Include:-Friday, October 25: A series of kickoff activities to set the stage for a weekend filled with excitement and opportunity.- Saturday, October 26: The Luxury Polo Day Party, hosted by renowned Celebrity Publicist Desirae L. Benson , will take place at Westworld of Scottsdale from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM. This grand day of festivities includes polo matches, luxury lounges, and premier networking in a stunning setting.- Sunday, October 27: Desirae L. Benson will also host the Celebrity Brunch Day Party and Comedy Show, which will take place from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Arizona Grand Resort & Spa. This event promises a blend of delicious cuisine, laughs, and socializing with elite attendees from around the world.Founder AC Caswell shared his excitement for the upcoming weekend, saying, “The Arizona community is looking forward to this highly anticipated event, and I’m proud to bring it here for everyone to enjoy. We have attendees coming in from all over the world to network, unwind, and have a great time—all while raising money to support valley charities.”With each day packed with exclusive experiences, this is your chance to immerse yourself in high-end luxury while making a difference in the lives of those in need. Don't miss this extraordinary opportunity to connect with the movers and shakers across multiple industries.For more information on the events taking place each day and to secure your tickets, visit www.mdmexperience.com Press and Media Contact:Desirae L. Benson | DesiraeBBB@gmail.com###

