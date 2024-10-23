New fertility research reveals insights into weight changes during egg retrieval cycles

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A groundbreaking study conducted by the research team at US Fertility reveals significant insights into the weight fluctuations commonly experienced by patients undergoing egg retrieval cycles for in vitro fertilization (IVF) or egg freezing for fertility preservation. Presented at the 80th ASRM Scientific Congress & Expo, this pivotal research highlights average weight changes and key contributing factors, offering valuable guidance for both patients and fertility specialists."Our research provides new and important data that can help patients better understand what to expect regarding the weight changes they may experience during fertility treatments,” shares Simone Elder, M.D., lead author and Shady Grove Fertility Fellow at the University of Colorado. “Knowing that these changes are limited and temporary can be a great comfort. We hope that these findings will empower patients with knowledge and improve their overall experience during this critical phase of their journey."The retrospective cohort study, Evaluation of Mean Changes in Weight During and After Ovarian Stimulation , analyzed 22,303 cycles between 2017 and 2023. Patients had an average weight gain of about 1.5 pounds before egg retrieval, with changes ranging from a loss of approximately 5 pounds to a gain of nearly 15 pounds. Notably, factors such as lower initial body mass index (BMI) and higher numbers of eggs retrieved were associated with higher weight gain. The study also observed that patients diagnosed with ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome (OHSS) tended to experience greater weight gain and a slower return to baseline weight.This study reassures patients undergoing egg retrieval cycles for IVF or fertility preservation that weight gain is generally modest and temporary. Most patients can expect to return to their baseline weight within two weeks after egg retrieval. These findings enable fertility specialists to better counsel patients about what to expect during and after an egg retrieval, reducing anxiety and providing a clearer understanding of the treatment process."This study is a significant step forward in understanding the physical changes that occur during fertility treatments,” shares Phillip Romanski, M.D., M.Sc. , Associate Research Director for US Fertility. “By providing clear data on weight fluctuations, we're able to set more accurate expectations for patients, which is crucial in helping them feel more in control of their treatment journey."Learn more about US Fertility’s Research Division , which conducts and publishes high-quality research studies to advance the field of reproductive medicine to provide better, more effective care to infertility patients.ABOUT US FERTILITYUS Fertility, the nation’s largest partnership of physician-led top-tier fertility practices and IVF laboratories, are united under a shared mission to deliver the joy of parenthood through advanced reproductive medicine and innovative science. To date, US Fertility practices and laboratories have helped more than 225,000 individuals and couples build their families using assisted reproductive technology. US Fertility supports over 200 physicians by leveraging collective expertise, driving innovation, and by providing advanced business and digital solutions that streamline and enhance the delivery of exceptional patient care. Together with a growing suite of life science services, US Fertility is expanding access to the highest quality reproductive health care across over 105 clinic locations and 35 IVF laboratories. https://www.usfertility.com

