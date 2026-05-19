IVF Florida celebrates 40 years of advanced fertility care and family building across Florida

One of the region's most experienced fertility programs marks four decades of personalized care, clinical innovation, and community impact.

MARGATE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IVF Florida , one of the largest and most established fertility programs in the southeastern United States, reflects on its 40th anniversary—marking four decades of helping patients build the families they've dreamed of.Since its founding, IVF Florida has grown into a comprehensive, multi-location fertility program staffed by board-certified reproductive endocrinologists, experienced embryologists, and dedicated clinical professionals. The practice serves patients across seven locations in Florida, including Boca Raton, Coral Gables, Jacksonville, Jensen Beach, Jupiter/Palm Beach Gardens, Margate, and Pembroke Pines, offering access to advanced reproductive care closer to where patients live and work."For 40 years and counting, our purpose has been clear: to provide personalized care that helps patients move forward with hope and a plan," shares Marc R. Gualtieri, M.D. , board certified Reproductive Endocrinologist at IVF Florida. "This milestone belongs to every patient who trusted us, every referring provider who sent someone our way, and every member of our team who has shown up with expertise and empathy, day after day."Four decades of impactIVF Florida's 40-year history spans the evolution of in vitro fertilization (IVF) from an emerging technology to a well-established path to parenthood. The practice has remained at the forefront of reproductive medicine, offering a full spectrum of fertility services—from initial diagnostics and low-tech options to advanced IVF, preimplantation genetic testing (PGT), donor egg treatment, gestational carrier services, LGBTQIA+ family building pathways, and fertility preservation.The practice's Margate location serves as its flagship facility, housing a full IVF lab and on-site ambulatory surgery center—clinical infrastructure that supports the precision and quality its team is known for.IVF Florida holds Fertility Equity™ certification, reflecting its commitment to culturally competent, inclusive care for the diverse communities it serves across Florida.A look aheadIVF Florida's 40-year milestone is defined not by the size of its practice, but by the patients who trusted it with their most personal journeys.As IVF Florida enters its fifth decade, the practice remains committed to combining clinical excellence with the kind of compassionate, patient-centered care that has defined it since its founding. The team continues to pursue academic and scientific growth, believing that the best outcomes come from the intersection of innovation and genuine human connection.About IVF FloridaIVF Florida is one of Florida's leading fertility programs, offering advanced reproductive care across seven locations in Florida. The practice's team of board-certified reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists, and clinical staff provides a full range of fertility services, including IVF, IUI, egg freezing, donor egg treatment, PGT, LGBTQIA+ family building, and oncofertility care. IVF Florida is Fertility Equity™ certified and committed to inclusive, personalized care for every patient. For more information, visit ivfflorida.com.

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