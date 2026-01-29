US Fertility Expands Network with Addition of PREG

The partnership enhances access to leading fertility care across the Southeast.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- US Fertility , the nation’s largest partnership of physician-owned fertility practices, today announced that the Piedmont Reproductive Endocrinology Group (PREG) has joined its growing network of leading fertility practices and IVF laboratories. With six locations in the Carolinas, PREG’s addition further expands access to exceptional reproductive care throughout the Southeast.This partnership integrates PREG’s highly regarded team into US Fertility’s national platform, which will now include more than 200 reproductive endocrinologists across 120 locations nationwide.“PREG has built an outstanding reputation for delivering compassionate, science-driven care with excellent outcomes,” said Richard Jennings, CEO of US Fertility. “We are excited to welcome these Carolina based physicians and team into our network, as we continue to expand access to innovative fertility solutions for families across the Southeast.”Founded more than two decades ago, PREG has become a trusted destination for patients seeking fertility treatment, with expertise spanning in vitro fertilization (IVF), fertility preservation, egg donation, and third-party reproduction.“Our mission has always been to provide hope and personalized care to every patient we serve,” said Dr. John Nichols, Medical Director of PREG. “By joining forces with US Fertility, we will gain access to a nationwide platform of clinical, scientific, and operational expertise, expanding opportunities for our patients and advancing the science of reproductive medicine.”“The addition of PREG strengthens US Fertility’s presence in a dynamic and growing region, while reinforcing our shared commitment to innovation and patient-centered care,” said Danny Charles, Chief Development Officer of US Fertility. “This collaboration positions us to deliver even greater impact in the years ahead.”The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.About US FertilityUS Fertility, the nation's largest partnership of physician-owned and physician-led fertility practices and IVF laboratories, has helped more than 400,000 individuals and couples build their families through assisted reproductive technology. With over 200 physicians and over 120 IVF clinic and laboratory locations, US Fertility combines clinical excellence, innovation, and patient-centered care, along with a growing suite of life science ancillary services, to deliver the joy of parenthood. www.usfertility.com

