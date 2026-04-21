Family Portraits: RMA of New York Celebrates 25 Years of Helping Families Grow

“Family Portraits” by RMA of New York celebrates 25 years of helping build families, highlighting diverse patient journeys - from IVF and surrogacy to egg freezing and LGBTQIA+ parenthood - through candid, real-life stories.

RMA of New York marks 25 years with “Family Portraits,” sharing diverse, real patient stories of IVF, egg freezing, surrogacy, and LGBTQIA+ family-building.

Revisiting the stories featured in Family Portraits has been incredibly meaningful and underscores how far the field of reproductive medicine has come over the past 25 years” — Dr. Alan Copperman

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RMA of New York is celebrating its 25th anniversary, having supported more than 25,000 patients across 12 fertility centers in the New York metro area in achieving their family-building goals. RMA of New York serves as The Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility within the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Science for the Mount Sinai Health System To mark this milestone, RMA of New York proudly launches Family Portraits , a multi-platform campaign featuring a collection of candid family-building stories from RMA of New York patients. Family Portraits offers an intimate look at diverse paths to parenthood, from single mothers by choice and LGBTQIA+ families to those who have pursued fertility preservation and couples who persevered through extensive infertility journeys. Each story celebrates both the challenges and the triumphs along the journey.Kelley O’Hara, Olympic gold medalist and retired Gotham FC player, is featured in a short editorial film exploring themes of timing, choice, and future family-building. In sharing her personal story, she reflects a broader cultural shift as more women take ownership of their reproductive timelines through fertility preservation. Family Portraits, timed with National Infertility Awareness Week, shares a diverse range of experiences, from navigating infertility, fertility preservation, and access to fertility care through workplace benefits. Highlights include:Katie and Peter: After experiencing heartbreaking recurrent pregnancy loss, Katie and Peter began the IVF process with Dr. Anate Brauer, a Reproductive Endocrinologist at RMA of New York. After months without success, Dr. Brauer advised Katie and Peter to move forward on a parallel path: attempting an embryo transfer while also pursuing gestational surrogacy. They welcomed two children just six months apart, one via IVF and the other through surrogacy.Abigail: After learning she is a carrier of the BRCA mutation, Abigail, guided by Dr. Lucky Sekhon, proactively pursued egg freezing in order to preserve her fertility. After two egg freezing cycles, Abigail feels empowered knowing she has options when the time is right to start a family.Annie and Lindsay: Annie and Lindsay chose RMA of New York for their fertility journey in part because of the fertility center's outreach, involvement, and advocacy within the queer community. Dr. Tia Jackson-Bey and the entire staff helped the couple feel safe, comfortable, and accepted. Annie and Lindsay pursued co-IVF and are now proud moms to their daughter.Kelli: Kelli knew from an early age that she wanted to be a single mother by choice. While people were looking at dating profiles in college, she was looking at sperm donor profiles. Kelli now has two children, one conceived via IUI and the second through IVF with the help of Dr. Taraneh Nazem.Family Portraits aims to showcase the many dimensions of fertility and family-building, encouraging open, informed conversations. These stories not only highlight the impact of access to care and medical expertise but also the importance of reducing stigma around reproductive health."Revisiting the stories featured in Family Portraits has been incredibly meaningful and underscores how far the field of reproductive medicine has come over the past 25 years,” said Dr. Alan Copperman, Managing Director and CEO of RMA of New York. “Our focus remains on expanding access to care, advancing the science, and supporting patients in building families on their own terms.”Through this campaign, RMA of New York reaffirms its commitment to advocacy, education, and innovation – empowering individuals to seek support, share their stories, and take control of their reproductive health. Learn more at rmany.com/portraitsAbout RMA of New YorkRMA of New York is widely recognized as a global leader in state-of-the-art reproductive medicine and serves as the Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Led by an integrated team of physicians and scientists with extensive reproductive endocrinology, infertility, and embryology training and experience, RMA of New York is renowned for its pioneering research in the field and for delivering high IVF success rates. For over two decades, the physicians of RMA of New York have consistently been distinguished as Top Doctors and Super Doctors by Castle Connolly and New York Magazine. Headquartered in Midtown Manhattan, RMA of New York has fertility clinic locations throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, Westchester, Long Island and is partnered with US Fertility and its network of premier reproductive medicine practices. For more information, please visit www.rmany.com or find RMA of New York on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.About US FertilityUS Fertility, the nation's largest partnership of physician-owned and physician-led fertility practices and IVF laboratories, has helped more than 400,000 individuals and couples build their families through assisted reproductive technology. With over 200 physicians and over 120 IVF clinic and laboratory locations, US Fertility combines clinical excellence, innovation, and patient-centered care, along with a growing suite of life science ancillary services, to deliver the joy of parenthood. www.usfertility.com About the Mount Sinai Health SystemMount Sinai Health System is one of the largest academic medical systems in the New York metro area, with 48,000 employees working across seven hospitals, more than 400 outpatient practices, more than 600 research and clinical labs, a school of nursing, and a leading school of medicine and graduate education. Mount Sinai advances health for all people, everywhere, by taking on the most complex health care challenges of our time—discovering and applying new scientific learning and knowledge; developing safer, more effective treatments; educating the next generation of medical leaders and innovators; and supporting local communities by delivering high-quality care to all who need it.Through the integration of its hospitals, labs, and schools, Mount Sinai offers comprehensive health care solutions from birth through geriatrics, leveraging innovative approaches such as artificial intelligence and informatics while keeping patients’ medical and emotional needs at the center of all treatment. The Health System includes approximately 9,000 primary and specialty care physicians and 11 free-standing joint-venture centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida. Hospitals within the System are consistently ranked by Newsweek’s“The World’s Best Smart Hospitals, Best in State Hospitals, World Best Hospitals and Best Specialty Hospitals” and by U.S. News & World Report's“Best Hospitals” and “Best Children’s Hospitals.” The Mount Sinai Hospital is on the U.S. News & World Report“Best Hospitals” Honor Roll for 2024-2025.

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