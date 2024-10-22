Rt 11/30 & Capen Rd Closure

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

The intersection of Route 11 / Route 30 and the intersection of Route 30 and Capen Rd are closed due to a propane leak.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.