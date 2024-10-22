Williamsburg County School District board earns increased governance responsibilities

In recognition of the marked improvement seen in student achievement data over the past year, the South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) will take the first step in transitioning more governance responsibilities to the locally-elected Williamsburg County School District Board of Trustees (the Board).



“I am delighted to announce that this year, every Williamsburg County elementary school improved an entire rating category on the statewide report cards, and every school in the district has received a rating of at least ‘average’,” said State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver. “With academic success data moving in the right direction, the local Board is ready for more oversight of district operations.”



After control of district operations was first assumed by the Department in 2018, the leadership of the SCDE, the Board, and the district staff committed to a robust partnership known as the H.O.P.E. Network, with an intensive focus on delivering new supports and development opportunities to help local leaders sustain change as they drive the mission of high student achievement.



“The academic achievement of the scholars of Williamsburg has been intentional and a direct collaboration between the South Carolina Department of Education and our staff and community focusing on the individual needs of all students,” said Williamsburg County District Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Wymbs.



Going forward, the Board will conduct its regular monthly meetings to hear reports and vote on agenda items as prescribed by statute, regulations, and board policy. Following each meeting, the SCDE will ratify each board vote or return it to the Board for reconsideration.



The process for ratification of Board action will support the Board’s goal of effective governance and continue through the 2024-2025 school year. During this period, the SCDE will continue to support the Board to increase the admirable gains in student achievement and efficient business operations. The SCDE and Williamsburg County leadership teams will reconvene after the release of 2024-2025 assessment results to consider next steps for transitioning the Board back to full governance of the district.



The Board’s focus on student achievement paired with the hard work of the district administration, teachers, staff, parents, students, and the community have resulted in the academic success that make this step possible.

“This is a pivotal time in our history and a positive impact on the county,” said Board Chair Marva Cannion. “We are grateful for the opportunity to serve and to challenge our educational leaders to continue to exceed expectations as we realize and imagine greatness.”

Superintendent Weaver concluded, “I am so proud of the sharp focus and hard work of every stakeholder who came together to make this exciting progress possible. We share an unshakeable belief in the capability and amazing potential of Williamsburg’s students, and I am confident that this hope will propel even greater accomplishments in the future. The SCDE is strongly committed to supporting this next step in our collaboration with the Board and District leaders as they work sustain and expand this progress this school year.”