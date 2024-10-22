TESCO’s Perry Lawton Honored with the Les Murphy Award for Industry Leadership and Advocacy

Perry Lawton winner of the Les Murphy Award

The Les Murphy Award celebrates individuals who embody ingenuity, creative thinking, and dedication to fair and accurate trade practices.

We are thrilled to see Perry honored with the Les Murphy Award” — Tom Lawton

BRISTOL, PA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TESCO, The Eastern Specialty Company, proudly announces that Perry Lawton, Northeastern Regional Sales Manager, has received the prestigious Les Murphy Award at the 67th Annual Western Weights and Measures Association (WWMA) Technical Conference, held from September 8-12, 2024, in Las Cruces, New Mexico.The Les Murphy Award celebrates individuals who embody ingenuity, creative thinking, and dedication to fair and accurate trade practices. Lawton was recognized for his pivotal role in advancing the principles of the WWMA and his tireless efforts advocating for accuracy in public electric vehicle (EV) charging stations. His work ensures that businesses can provide reliable, transparent billing to customers, fostering trust in the rapidly growing EV infrastructureWith his expertise in electrical and metering solutions, Lawton has been instrumental in driving TESCO's expansion into Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) testing. TESCO is now the only company offering specialized solutions to verify the accuracy of public EV charging stations, ensuring compliance with evolving industry standards. The company’s advanced testing products, such as the T4000 and the T4350, support both AC and high-powered DC chargers, ensuring precise energy delivery and compliance with protocols like SAEJ1772 and Handbook 44.Lawton has also worked closely with regulatory bodies and industry leaders to highlight the importance of meticulous EVSE testing, helping safeguard public trust. His advocacy reflects not only his personal commitment to accuracy and reliability but also TESCO’s mission to lead the charge in developing innovative, practical solutions for the evolving EV market.“We are thrilled to see Perry honored with the Les Murphy Award,” said Tom Lawton, President/CEO of TESCO. “His passion for accuracy, reliability, and fairness in the EV space has been a driving force behind our company’s growth. His efforts provide peace of mind to businesses deploying EV infrastructure and reinforce TESCO’s position as a leader in the industry.”TESCO remains committed to supporting the development and expansion of its EVSE product line, meeting the growing need for accurate testing solutions across the public charging infrastructure.About TESCO:TESCO, The Eastern Specialty Company, has built a reputation as a leader in metering, testing, and production solutions. Combining expertise in traditional metering technologies with innovative Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) testing, TESCO plays a critical role in supporting both utility companies and the future of sustainable transportation. As the only company offering specialized EVSE testing equipment, TESCO ensures that public charging stations meet the highest standards of accuracy and reliability. This dual focus empowers companies to deliver seamless charging experiences and transparent billing while maintaining trust and compliance across evolving infrastructure needs.

