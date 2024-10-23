VDI Harnesses the Power of Virtual Reality Technology with Their Latest Innovation: Safe Boating VR™

Revolutionizing Boating Safety Training with Virtual Reality

We believe that the launch of this groundbreaking VR simulator will usher in a new era of safety training, one where learning and skill development go hand in hand with immersive experiences.
— Andre Luongo, GM of VDI
EL DORADO HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual Driver Interactive (VDI), the leading provider of simulation-based driver training solutions, today announced the launch of Safe Boating VR, a groundbreaking virtual reality (VR) simulator designed to revolutionize boating safety training. With Safe Boating VR, boating enthusiasts and professionals can now embark on an immersive journey that will enhance their skills, knowledge and most importantly, their safety on the water.

Safe Boating VR is the most immersive boating skills course available using virtual reality, accurate boat and water physics and richly familiar scenarios. It offers an unparalleled and realistic boating experience, allowing users to navigate through a variety of challenging scenarios in a safe and controlled environment. It simulates real-world situations that test and enhance participants’ ability to make critical decisions, all without the need for physical watercraft. The user will experience a full curriculum including basic boat handling skills and water safety, along with advanced skills such as navigation, docking, fairways, right of way, slalom and mooring.

“At VDI, we understand the importance of safety education and the impact it has on preventing accidents and saving lives”, said Andre Luongo, General Manager of VDI. “We believe that the launch of this groundbreaking VR simulator will usher in a new era of safety training, one where learning and skill development go hand in hand with immersive experiences.”

By simulating a wide range of scenarios, Safe Boating VR prepares users to confidently handle any situation that may arise while boating.

Pam H LeFevre
Virtual Driver Interactive
SBVR Video

VDI Harnesses the Power of Virtual Reality Technology with Their Latest Innovation: Safe Boating VR™

About

Virtual Driver Interactive (VDI) is a subsidiary of New York-based CXR which is focused on realizing the potential of the metaverse. VDI is a technology company utilizing simulation and virtual reality for driver training and distracted driving awareness. Based in California, VDI offers comprehensive training programs for novice drivers, corporate fleets, boating safety and distracted driving awareness. VDI program titles include Advanced Driver Safety™, corporate fleet driver training program; Distracted Driving Experience™ a deterrent to distracted or impaired driving; and Virtual Driving Essentials™, a driver training and assessment program teaching critical skills. For more information about VDI’s innovative interactive simulation driver training solutions, please visit www.driverinteractive.com.

https://driverinteractive.com/

