Alabama School District Ushers in a New Era of Driver Education with the Acquisition of 48 VDI Driving Simulators
Baldwin County School District Provides Exceptional Education that Extends Beyond the Confines of the Traditional Classroom
We believe this investment in student driver safety will pay off not only by creating safer student drivers but also safer roadways in our communities.”EL DORADO HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual Driver Interactive (VDI), the leading provider of simulation-based driver training solutions, today announced that they won the Baldwin County School District’s bid for 48 state-of-the-art VDI driving simulators. This visionary initiative will revolutionize the way students learn to drive, providing them with an immersive and safe virtual driving experience. The simulators were installed this summer in Baldwin, Baldwin Virtual, Daphne, Elberta, Fairhope, Foley, Robertsdale, and Spanish Fort High Schools. Approximately 2,150 students district-wide will complete driver education each year.
— Scott Keenan, Secondary Math Supervisor, Baldwin School District
Scott Keenan, the Baldwin County Secondary Math Supervisor who conducted the bid process and coordinated the installations at all eight county high schools, said “We are thrilled that VDI submitted and won our Request for Purchase, and we are looking forward to our partnership in providing an excellent driving education experience for our students. We believe this investment in student driver safety will pay off not only by creating safer student drivers but also safer roadways in our communities.”
The decision to invest in VDI driving simulators showcases the Baldwin County School District’s commitment to fostering a culture of safety and excellence among its student community. Each of the driving simulators is designed to replicate real-word driving scenarios, offering a safe and controlled environment for students to develop their skills.
Equipped with advanced features such as high-definition displays, realistic controls, and interactive software, these simulators provide a hands-on experience to increase practice driving time and improve behind-the-wheel outcomes.
Students will gain exposure to various weather conditions, challenging road scenarios and potential hazards that may not always be feasible to replicate in real-life training. The simulators will also enable personalized instruction, allowing educators to provided targeted feedback and guidance tailored to each student’s needs.
Lacey Powell, a driver education teacher from Fairhope High, shared how the simulators are beneficial to their program.
“Our students really enjoy the VDI simulators. Each lesson provides real world lessons, which helps translate when we take them out for actual behind-the-wheel driving lessons. The tutorial helps the students become familiar with the program, and the feedback the teacher receives after they complete each lesson is amazing.”
The acquisition of VDI driving simulators marks a significant milestone for the Baldwin County School District. By embracing advanced technology and integrating it into the driver education program, Baldwin County Schools is setting a precedent for excellence in driver training.
Pam LeFevre
Virtual Driver Interactive
7706012087 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Virtual Driving Essentials Video