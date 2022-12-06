Schools Nationwide Purchase VDI Driving Simulators Bridging the Gap between Theory and Behind-the-Wheel Practice

About

Virtual Driver Interactive (VDI) is a subsidiary of New York-based Cemtrex XR ("CXR") which is focused on realizing the potential of the metaverse. CXR delivers Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) solutions that provide higher productivity, progressive design and impactful experiences for consumer products, and various commercial and industrial applications. Virtual Driver Interactive (VDI) is well known in the simulation industry for its vision of innovative training. From training experienced corporate fleets to new teen drivers, VDI delivers effective training. By offering a wide range of system hardware options, VDI's customers can expect highly portable, affordable and effective solutions. VDI program titles include Advanced Driver Safety™, corporate fleet driver training program; Driving Essentials XE, teen driver training program using Xbox & PS5; One Simple Decision®, a deterrent to distracted or impaired driving; and Virtual DE™ (Virtual Driving Essentials), a driver training and assessment program teaching critical skills. VDI is headquartered in El Dorado Hills, California. For more information about VDI’s innovative interactive simulation driver training solutions, please visit www.driverinteractive.com.

https://driverinteractive.com/