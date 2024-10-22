U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Blake Moore for Utah’s 1st Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Blake Moore to represent Utah’s First Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“The U.S. Chamber is proud to announce our endorsement of Congressman Blake Moore for Utah’s 1st congressional district,” said Jennings Imel, Western Region Vice President at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “Congressman Moore supports pro-growth policies that keep taxes low, incentivize business investment and job creation, and expand export opportunities for Utah businesses. He’s a champion of free enterprise and a leader who delivers results for Utah businesses and families.”

"I'm proud to receive the U.S. Chamber's endorsement. It's an honor to be in this position and support Utah's small businesses--these leaders keep the First District employed and are incredibly innovative and productive. As we look to the upcoming year, I'm focused on increased wage growth for Utah workers, cutting taxes and regulations so our economy can thrive, and reducing the national debt so the next generation won't be on the hook for today's reckless big government spending."

