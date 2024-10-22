U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Celeste Maloy for Utah’s 2nd Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Celeste Maloy to represent Utah’s Second Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

"The U.S. Chamber is pleased to announce our support and endorsement for Representative Celeste Maloy in Utah's 2nd Congressional District," said Nikkie Nguyen, Government Affairs Manager of the Western Region. "Representative Maloy has been a champion for small businesses, reducing counterproductive regulatory burdens and supporting growth and opportunity for her constituents. We are proud to stand with her and look forward to working together in the 119th Congress."

"I am honored to receive the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. In Congress, I have been working hard to ensure we pass business-friendly policies. I am proud to have sponsored the WOSB Integrity Act of 2024, which ensures that 5% of federal civilian contracts are earmarked for women-owned small businesses, boosting their access to federal funding opportunities,” said Rep. Maloy. “I look forward to continuing to work with the U.S. Chamber to ensure that businesses thrive both in Utah and nationally."

