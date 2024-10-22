U.S. Chamber Endorses Candidate Kevin Coughlin for Ohio’s 13th Congressional District 

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Candidate Kevin Coughlin to represent Ohio’s Thirteenth Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

“The U.S. Chamber is pleased to announce our endorsement of Kevin Coughlin to represent Ohio’s 13th Congressional District,” said Kevin Courtois, Vice President of the U.S. Chamber’s Great Lakes Region. “As a lifelong Ohioan and small business owner, Kevin understands what Ohio’s job-creators need to succeed and grow. While serving in the Ohio Statehouse, Kevin stood up for small businesses, the rule of law, and the hardworking men and women of Ohio. He has a record committed to economic growth and opportunity, and the strong work ethic necessary to deliver results in Washington. The U.S. Chamber is proud to stand with Kevin and we look forward to working with him in the 119th Congress.”

“I’m honored by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s support. For too long, Washington has tied down our job creators with endless red tape and overreach,” said Kevin Coughlin. “I look forward to working together to ensure our workers have access to great jobs with great pay right here in Northeast Ohio.”

