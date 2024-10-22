U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Burgess Owens for Utah’s 4th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Burgess Owens to represent Utah’s Fourth Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

"Representative Burgess Owens has been an ally for job creators and small businesses in Utah's 4th Congressional District advocating for lower tax rates for individuals and families and solutions to address workforce challenges," said Nikkie Nguyen, Government Affairs Manager of the Western Region. "The Chamber is proud to stand with Representative Owen and support his re-election campaign for Congress, and we look forward to working closely together in the 119th Congress to advance policies that will expand economic opportunity."

"I'm honored to earn the support and endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce,” said Rep. Owens. “Here at home in Utah's Fourth District and across our country, I will continue to be a top advocate for the unsung heroes of America's small business communities, working to cut taxes, reduce red tape, and tackle this administration's inflation crisis to get our economy back on track."

