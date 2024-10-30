Love Heals Youth Announces 2nd Annual 'Concert for Love' November 3rd in Conroe, Texas

Through LOVE, we HEAL! Our counselors help foster youth learn to cope with trauma.

Supporting Foster Youth and Raising Awareness for the Sound of Hope Act

This event is a testament to the power of love, music, and unity. With the Sound of Hope Act, we aim to transform the foster care system and remind every child that they are seen, heard, and cherished” — Rebecca Smith

CONROE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Love Heals Youth is excited to announce the return of its 2nd Annual Concert for Love, taking place on November 3, 2024, at The Table at Madeley in downtown Conroe. This special event brings the community together for a night of music, inspiration, and support for foster youth, all while raising awareness for the Sound of Hope Act , a vital movement for systemic reform within the foster care system.This year’s event carries additional significance as it raises awareness for the Sound of Hope Act, a grassroots legislative movement led by Love Heals Youth. The movement is calling for more than 10,000 people to gather at the Texas Capitol in Austin during the upcoming legislative session to show unwavering support for foster children. The Sound of Hope Act is dedicated to reforming the foster care system, reminding us all that children do not belong to the state—they belong to God, and it is our shared responsibility to ensure they are loved and cared for.Event Details:Date: November 3, 2024Time: 2:00 PMLocation: The Table at Madeley | 316 Madeley St., Conroe, TXAdmission: Free general admission | Reserved seating available through sponsorshipThe evening will feature performances from local artists and local vendors. Attendees are invited to take part in this uplifting experience, standing together to create a brighter future for foster youth through advocacy, love, and action.“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support from our community,” said Rebecca Smith from Love Heals Youth. “This event is a testament to the power of love, music, and unity. With the Sound of Hope Act, we aim to transform the foster care system and remind every child that they are seen, heard, and cherished.”To learn more about Love Heals Youth, the Concert for Love, and how to get involved in the Sound of Hope Movement, please visit www.lovehealsyouth.com

Rebecca Smith, MA, LPC-S talking about legislation being filed in Texas by Rep. Steve Toth for churches to have a unique path to better serve foster children.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.