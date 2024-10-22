Bartling Memorial Fundraiser Benefitting Children in Sidney

The 3rd Annual Lorelei L. Bartling Memorial Husker Fundraiser Party was recently announced in the Sidney Sun Telegraph. This event, held in Sidney in late October, honors Lorelei L. Bartling, who served as Clerk Magistrate for Cheyenne County Court until her passing on January 11, 2022. Bartling, who began her career in 2006 as a records clerk, was appointed Clerk Magistrate on July 1, 2010. Throughout her service, she was deeply admired for her dedication to children's welfare, especially her advocacy for foster children. Bartling's legacy continues to be cherished by the community.

