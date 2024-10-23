Art + Loom, Renowned for Innovative Art Rugs, Expands Creativity to Illuminate Spaces with New Lighting Collection

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Globally recognized custom rug line Art & Loom , adorning numerous interior design projects in collaboration with leading designers worldwide and often seen prominently showcased in prestigious venues like Carpet Diem and Alcova at Milan Design Week, among others, announces their newest venture: Lighting design. This launch marks a significant step in Art & Loom's legacy of unparalleled craftsmanship, intricate design, and the seamless blend of tradition with innovation. Building on their esteemed reputation in custom rug craftsmanship, Art & Loom now brings their artistic prowess to illuminate interior spaces with sophistication and style, redefining the ambiance of every room.Introducing the Glypto Lighting Collection, expertly crafted in a refined blend of leather, natural brass, or blackened brass. Manufactured domestically, in South Carolina, and UL Listed, the collection will launch with two stunning designs—Glypto Small and Glypto Large—each piece is custom-made to the client’s specifications, offering flexibility in both size and design. The combination of luxurious materials with modern sophistication and timeless elegance creates a truly captivating fixture. With elevated textures and a warm, glowing ambiance, these ceiling-mounted lights are available in two sizes, including a sleek, flush-mounted option for the smaller model. For those seeking further customization, additional finish and color options are available, allowing you to tailor every detail to your bespoke interior vision.“Lighting felt like a natural evolution for Art+Loom as we continue to prioritize our commitment to elevating spaces with exquisite, customizable design solutions”, states Art+Loom founder, Samantha Gallacher.Lighting for the Glypto collection will start at $4,344 for the smaller design and $7,586 for the larger designs. The Art+Loom Bespoke Lighting Collection is now available for purchase on their website: www.artandloom.com . For further information or media inquiries, please contact info@artandloom.com.###About Art & Loom Art and Loom is a bespoke rug company based in Miami, Florida. Founded by interior designer Samantha Gallacher, Art + Loom offers timeless and elegant pieces that often feature free-form edges and thoughtfully-articulated geometrics, each well-suited for customization. Art + Loom has become a standout for its customization options and rebuttal to the standard rugs in the marketplace

