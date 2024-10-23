VEXOS Wins Seven CIRCUIT ASSEMBLY’S Service Excellence Awards 2024

Vexos wins 7 Circuits Assembly's Service Excellence Awards 2024 Leading electronics manufacturing (EMS) and custom material solutions (CMS) provider.

MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vexos Inc., a Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) provider, received top honors in the CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY’S 2024 Service Excellence Awards.Sponsored by CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY, the Service Excellence Awards (SEAs) for Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) providers honor companies that excel in Electronic Manufacturing Services. The program, now in its 32nd year, offers companies an opportunity to benchmark themselves against industry peers across various key metrics focused on customer satisfaction, value-add services, and responsiveness, among others.On Tuesday, October 22nd, 2024, the 2024 CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY Service Excellence Awards were held in Chicago, Illinois. Vexos received top honors in the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) providers category for companies with revenues between $101 to $500 million. Vexos was recognized by its customers as best in class for all 7 categories: Overall Satisfaction, Dependability and Timely Delivery Flexibility/ Ease of Doing Business, Technology, Manufacturing Quality, Responsiveness and Value for Price.“These awards are a testament to our unwavering commitment to our customers and our focus on building enduring relationships and achieving global success. In 2024, it’s especially rewarding to see our continuing momentum in expanding our manufacturing capabilities and value add services, enabling Vexos to maintain and enhance our world-class standards. Achieving the Service Excellence Awards in all seven categories is a significant milestone that underscores our ongoing journey towards becoming best in class. We deeply appreciate our customers' ongoing support and trust, which fuels our drive for excellence.” said Cyril Fernandes SVP, of Business Development.“I’m incredibly proud of our entire Global Vexos team. This recognition reflects our team's dedication to delivering exceptional service across every aspect of our business. It is a true honor and a testament to our commitment to deliver best-in-class services and value to our customers.” said Paul Jona, President and Chief Executive Officer.The Service Excellence Awards is the only independent industry awards program that uses direct customer feedback through a structured customer satisfaction survey. CIRCUITS ASSEMBLY recognizes companies that receive the highest ratings from their customers in the categories of Dependability and Timely Delivery, Technology, Responsiveness, Manufacturing Quality, Value for Price, Flexibility, and Overall Satisfaction.About VexosOperating in several locations across North America and Asia, Vexos is an electronics manufacturing and custom material solutions provider with a proven track record of delivering award-winning, leading-edge electronics manufacturing services and supply chain solutions to a diverse group of OEMs. For more information, visit Vexos website at www.vexos.com

