Free Food Harlem Celebrates over 50,000 Free Meals for the Homeless

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Free Food Harlem proudly announces that Refettorio Harlem, its free restaurant dedicated to serving the homeless and the community, has surpassed 50,000 meals served.

Operated by nonprofit Unconditional Freedom, in partnership with world famous chef Massimo Bottura’s Food for Soul, Refettorio Harlem offers complimentary three-course meals in the historic Emanuel AME Church located at 119th and Lenox Street

Every Wednesday and Friday, the restaurant welcomes a line of community members eager for thoughtfully prepared, nourishing meals. The menus are creative, seasonal dishes, and made with almost entirely donated and rescued food, fostering a sense of community and dignity to combat the isolation and loneliness of the homeless experience. In addition to the sit-down meals, Free Food Harlem hosts a weekly Refettorio Fresh food pantry, distributing over 2,000 pounds of mostly organic produce that would otherwise go to waste.

Since its establishment at Refettorio in September 2023, Free Food Harlem has greatly expanded its operations, building on prior years of successful service in the Harlem community.

Chef Michael Lesser of Free Food remarks, “I remember when it felt like a milestone to prepare 100 meals in one evening. Now, we are serving over 300 multi-course meals several times a week. People come back each week because they love the food, and even more because of the community and atmosphere of dignity. ”

In addition to meal service, Free Food Harlem runs a culinary internship program led by Chef Lesser, training formerly incarcerated individuals in skills to secure employment. Collaborating with organizations such as Housing Works and Exodus Alternatives to Incarceration, the program facilitates job placements through its extensive network of guest chefs and advisory board members.

Free Food meals are open to all and served every Wednesday and Friday from 5:30 to 7:00 PM at 39 W 119th Street. Volunteers are always welcome to join this important community initiative.

