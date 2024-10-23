Funnelmax Announces 'Made in the USA' Product Line

Funnelmax demonstration Funnelmax Funnelmax logo

Innovative Funnel Systems Now Available in 9-inch and 12-inch Kits, with Models Launching Soon on Amazon

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Funnelmax, a leading innovator in high-quality funnel systems, is proud to announce that its products are 100% made in the USA, reinforcing the company’s commitment to domestic manufacturing and quality craftsmanship.The company’s latest range of products is now available in universal 9-inch and 12-inch kits on Walmart.com, with the models set to debut soon on Amazon.Designed to deliver precision and versatility, each Funnelmax kit features a durable base, a secure seal, and an adjustable precision tip that adapts to a wide array of tasks. The robust design ensures that Funnelmax can handle even the most demanding jobs with efficiency and ease of use. This versatility makes it an ideal choice for both professional applications and everyday use.With the upcoming debut on Amazon, Funnelmax will also introduce 5-gallon and 2-gallon models. The 5-gallon option is perfect for large-scale projects, while the 2-gallon model caters to smaller tasks such as home improvement, gardening, and culinary needs.This launch represents Funnelmax’s unwavering dedication to quality, practicality, and convenience, bringing consumers a range of durable products built to excel in various applications.Both sizes are available for purchase and are backed by a satisfaction guarantee, underscoring the brand's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.Visit www.Walmart.com/Funnelmax to place your order today.For more information, visit www.funnelmax.net About FunnelmaxFunnelmax is dedicated to creating innovative, high-quality tools that simplify everyday tasks for professionals and homeowners. Proudly made in the USA, our products are designed for durability, ease of use, and efficiency. We strive to deliver practical solutions that help you work smarter and achieve better re

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.